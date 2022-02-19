“James Harden probably isn’t getting better” - Chris Broussard believes the Philadelphia 76ers should treat this season as their best shot at winning the NBA title

Chris Broussard said the Philadelphia 76ers need to make the best use of James Harden at the earliest if they are to win a championship. The former MVP was traded to the team in exchange for Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and draft picks. This was the biggest move at the trade deadline last week and gave both teams what they needed.

Harden's acquisition has made the 76ers championship contenders according to many. However, Broussard, an ESPN analyst, believes this window will not be open for too long because of the former MVP's age. The 10-time All-Star will turn 33 in August and has already suffered a number of injuries in the past two years. Broussard said:

"They should be thinking right now this is our best chance of winning the title for several reasons, one of them is James Harden. James Harden is going to be 33 at the start of the next season, he will be entering his 14th year.

"Now Harden has been an iron man for basically a decade when he was in Houston and now all of a sudden in the last two years he is more banged up and injured than ever. We know he loves the night life, so what type of toll has that or will that take on his body going forward?

"Let's keep it real, and this season, while he's played at an All-Star level, he's not played at a superstar level. So James Harden probably isn't getting any better."

Harden is averaging 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game this season. His scoring average is the lowest for him since the 2011-12 season with the OKC Thunder.

"The Beard" has missed eight straight games with a hamstring issue (and 10 of his past 12 games) – his last four in Brooklyn and his first four in Philadelphia. Of the 15 games he's missed, the latest stretch has been his longest absence. He missed four December games because of COVID-19. He also blamed a slow start to the season due to a lack of offseason recovery time for a June hamstring injury.

Harden will be hoping to do better as the season progresses and help others like Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey thrive.

Can James Harden win a championship for the Philadelphia 76ers?

James Harden will have to play at his best if the Philadelphia 76ers want to win the championship this season.

James Harden is one of the league's best scorers and has achieved many accolades. However, the NBA championship is one prize that has eluded him. He moved to the Brooklyn Nets last season to achieve that, but things failed to work for him there.

Harden then decided to team up with Joel Embiid in Philly. Many are expecting them to thrive and deliver the Philadephia 76ers their first championship since 1983.

ً @arxanii Joel Embiid on playing with James Harden:



"He usually says Scary Hours, I say Scary Minutes. For all the 48 minutes we're going to be on the floor all together."



I love this man Joel Embiid on playing with James Harden:"He usually says Scary Hours, I say Scary Minutes. For all the 48 minutes we're going to be on the floor all together."I love this man https://t.co/Lq33UslOBk

Harden is best known for his scoring prowess, but he can also be a world-class playmaker. "The Beard" will have to let the big man do his magic, as Harden has not had the best of seasons scoring, while Joel Embiid has been on a tear lately.

With just 24 games left, the two do not have much time to settle in. The team, which is 2.5 games out of first place, will try to finish in the top four of the Eastern Conference. For that to happen, both Harden and Embiid will have to perform at a high level.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein