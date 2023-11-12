James Harden salary per game: How much will Steve Ballmer's Clippers pay for the Beard every appearance?

The LA Clippers have committed to James Harden after they traded for him on November 1, giving the team another star to help them contend for the title. So far, the Clippers haven't won anything with Harden, as they are still trying to adjust to the star's style of play.

Before getting traded to the Steve Ballmer-owned team, Harden was with the Philadelphia 76ers. However, his relationship with the organization turned sour and he forced his way out of the situation. During the 2022 offseason, Harden re-signed with the Sixers for a new two-year deal.

Harden signed a two-year, $68.6 million contract to stay with Philly. The deal included a player option, which the star guard exercised over the summer.

With his current deal, Harden earns $434,634 per game. What he earns per game this season is above the league average, which is $116,615 per game. The highest a player can earn per game this season is $633,117.

Harden has played three games for the Clippers this season. He's averaging 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists for the Los Angeles squad. The California-based team is looking to contend for the title this season with Harden on the roster.

How has James Harden affected the Clippers so far?

James Harden is one of the smartest scorers in the history of the game. However, his start with the Clippers has given the team tons of problems on the offensive end. Since getting traded to the Los Angeles team, they have lost four straight games, three of which Harden has played in.

The Sixers, on the other hand, have gone on to win seven straight games. Despite the team's struggles with Harden adjusting to the team's system, one of his teammates isn't entirely worried. Kawhi Leonard hasn't shown any sign of worry as the team continues to find its rhythm on the offensive end.

"Nothing really surprised me," Leonard said. "Just I would say more of the downside. I’m seeing more of the downside of things early than what I thought about. Obviously like I said, we have four guys on the floor that are used to having a ball, used to finding a rhythm just by feeling and touching it all game. You could see it, you kind of seen it with Luka and Kyrie last year. They was trying to figure it out. But like I said, just playing more, you’ll start to figure out, OK, this guy needs this spot here or he’s, he got it going, let me buy in into another part of the game where I can make us win."

The Clippers could soon find their stride offensively, which will silence the doubters about them trading for Harden.

