James Harden struggles in game 2 against Sixers, gets defended by Magic Johnson

Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden had a rough outing in Game 2 against the Brooklyn Nets. While Harden caught a lot of flak for this, former NBA player Magic Johnson came to his defense.

Harden has been quite the enigmatic player in the last few playoffs. His reputation saw him listed as an absolute offensive weapon back in his days with the Houston Rockets. However, he has been a shell of himself ever since.

A lot of this could be attributed to his fitness or even the superstar cast surrounding him. Regardless, on the numbers front, Harden has certainly had a tough time.

Last year's playoffs were definitely one to forget for the Philadelphia 76ers, but Harden and the crew have looked a lot more solid this time around. With a 2-0 lead against the Nets, the 76ers are on track to sweep the series.

However, Harden still caught some flak for his underwhelming performance in Game 2. On a horror 3-13 shooting night, Harden racked up eight points, five rebounds and seven assists.

The media attack on Harden was heavy. Analysts such as Colin Cowherd even referred to him as a "glorified role player." However, in light of all the criticism, Magic Johnson stepped in to defend Harden.

While tweeting about the performance, Johnson said:

"I like the leadership of MVP Joel Embiid and his co-pilot James Harden. They are committed to trying to bring a championship to Philadelphia this season!"

James Harden did his part in the offseason to increase Philadelphia's chances of winning. While getting healthier was part of it, Harden also took a sizeable paycut to ensure that Philly could build a stronger team to compete.

With Joel Embiid on track to win the MVP award and Tyrese Maxey scoring the way he does, Harden certainly has a reduced role. However, "The Beard" is still a crucial asset in Philadelphia's schemes.

What does James Harden bring to the table?

James Harden is a vital asset in the Philadelphia 76ers rotation. Although he hasn't been the scoring force he's been known to be, Harden has provided a lot of value to Philadelphia's team as a playmaker.

The pairing of Harden and Joel Embiid has created enough opportunities for the 76ers big man to become one of the dominant offensive players in the league. Meanwhile, this has also allowed players such as Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey to take over in games.

Although he wasn't as solid in Game 2, Harden has looked a lot more comfortable this time around in Philadelphia. With the series headed to Brooklyn next, it will be interesting to see what the 76ers guard can produce on the road.

