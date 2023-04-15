When will NBA MVP be announced? Dates, finalists, and more

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic are the finalists for this season's NBA MVP award. Antetokounmpo and Embiid are trying to dethrone Jokic, who is the reigning two-time MVP. "The Greek Freak" has won the award twice already, while Embiid was the runner-up to Jokic in the past two years.

The league usually announces the winners for each award throughout the playoffs. The NBA MVP was announced on May 9 last year, but there is still no date for this year's winner.

It should be noted that each award is announced within a few days of each other. The winners will be revealed in the NBA's TNT coverage and are expected to begin next week. The league will also share the announcement schedule this upcoming Sunday, April 16.

NBA MVP Finalists

Nikola Jokic is the reigning back-to-back NBA MVP

Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets

"The Joker" is looking to make history as one of the few players to win the NBA MVP three straight times. Jokic has been phenomenal this season, averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He was shooting 63.2% from the field, while leading the Nuggets to the best record in the West.

Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers

"The Process" has simply been unstoppable this season, averaging a league-high 33.1 ppg. Embiid is also putting up 10.2 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game, while shooting 54.8% from the field and 33.0% from beyond the arc. The Sixers are third in the East, but have the third-best record in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks

"The Greek Freak" is considered the best player in the world right now. Some people even believe that he should have won the NBA MVP over the past five years. He remained consistent this season, averaging 31.1 ppg, 11.8 rpg and 5.7 apg. He also led the Bucks to the best record in the entire league.

Who is the favorite to win the NBA MVP?

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers

Based on the latest odds, Joel Embiid is the favorite to win the award. Embiid might have swung the vote after his tremendous performance following the All-Star break. It appeared as though Embiid lost the award after sitting out a matchup against Nikola Jokic.

However, Jokic and the Nuggets looked terrible toward the end of the season. "The Joker" was hampered by a minor injury and sat out most of the Nuggets' final games. Giannis Antetokounmpo has the third-best odds to win the MVP, but it seems like it will come down to Embiid or Jokic.

