Jaren Jackson Jr. 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Outlook: Projecting Grizzlies All-Star's performance this season

Jaren Jackson Jr. is entering his 6th year in the NBA for the Memphis Grizzlies and has consistently improved his statistics. Last year was huge for the former Michigan State star as he also won the Defensive Player of the Year award along with his first All-Star Selection. For NBA Fantasy owners, picking him comes with a price.

In the 2022-23 season, Jackson Jr. had career highs across the board with 18.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game. He played 63 games and had decent percentages of 50.6% on the field goals and 78.8% on his free throws. The six-foot-ten big man also has a good three-point jumper to add to his fantasy value.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Having another leap in fantasy statistics made him move up to 20th overall in NBA Fantasy Rankings and he is not a steal anymore in the third round of 12-team fantasy leagues.

Having Jaren Jackson Jr. not a secret anymore in NBA Fantasy makes you think twice about getting him in the second round. What makes the team owners go past him is his number of games played and most would like to have consistency in their first three picks of their respective leagues.

Jaren Jackson Jr. NBA Fantasy Draft strategy

Seldom do we see Jaren Jackson Jr. move up to the first round of a 12-team fantasy league, so at this point, if you want to draft him, you already have Luka Doncic, Tyrese Haliburton, Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, or LaMelo Ball as your first pick.

You may also have missed on bigs above him like Anthony Davis and Domantas Sabonis if you are already contemplating on getting Jackson Jr.

By drafting Jackson Jr., you will be granted big-man stats except for the rebounds. At 6.8 boards per game, you may need more, and drafting another big man with rebounds in the third or fourth rounds will be advisable.

You may also want to dig in for a third and fourth big man with rebounds in later rounds to sum up your center and power forward rotation throughout the year.