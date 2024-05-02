"Jason Momoa if he was born in Atlanta" - NBA fans clown Dillon Brooks' fashion choice at EuroLeague playoffs

NBA vet Dillon Brooks is currently enjoying the offseason after he and the Houston Rockets concluded their 2023-24 regular season campaign. With the offseason underway, Brooks traveled overseas to Europe for the EuroLeague Playoffs to watch a clash of titans. The game saw Greek club Olympiacos face off with Barcelona in Game 4 of the playoffs in Athens, Greece.

Early on in the game, the two teams were neck and neck, until Olympiacos had a dominant second quarter, outscoring Barcelona 32-14. In the third, it was more of the same, with Olympiacos outscoring Barcelona by nine points.

The team was able to keep up the momentum in the fourth, once again outscoring Barcelona en route to a dominant 92-58 win. While the dominant performance forced a Game 5 between the two teams, it was Dillon Brooks' outfit and hair that caught the attention of NBA fans.

Photos began to emerge on social media of Brooks in attendance for the game with his hair down. NBA fans were quick to weigh in, sharing jokes on the situation.

The change in appearance and style caught the attention of some fans, who cracked jokes:

"Lmfao Dillon Brooks looks like Jason Momoa if he was born in Atlanta" - @PGSZN15 (Twitter)

"Dillon Brooks ready to make a LinkedIn profile or something man what the hell happened" @DFW_Sportsfan5 (Twitter)

"Looks like a Key & Peele character" - @JoelVenile (Twitter)

Others cracked jokes that Brooks would soon be joining the EuroLeague after a season that saw he and the Rockets miss the playoffs.

"He's planning to play in Greece" - @NotRudeBro (Twitter)

"Not a star" - @1907Champ (Twitter)

"Bros just recruiting which team he wants to play for next" - @SteezySloth (Twitter)

Others cracked jokes at Brooks attending a game at Peace and Friendship Stadium, where Olympiacos plays, and the upcoming Olympic Games, writing:

"Dillon Brooks, known representative of peace and friendship." - @Kburbski (Twitter)

"That’s the man that’s going to stop LeBron, Steph & KD at the Olympics how wild" - @KyleMedeiros_ (Twitter)

"I love it" - Dillon Brooks praises EuroLeague competition while attending Olympiacos-Barcelona game

While some found it random that Dillon Brooks was attending an Olympiacos-Barcelona game in Athens this week, he has ties to the Greek club. In an interview with Giorgos Kyriakidis of BasketNews, Brooks explained that his brother plays for Olympiacos.

Brooks' brother, Naz Mitrou-Long, who currently plays for Olympiacos, was an undrafted player out of Iowa state in the 2017 NBA draft. After a brief stint with the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers' G League teams, he took his talents overseas.

In November, he signed a multi-year deal with Olympiacos, and after acquiring his Greek passport and citizenship, agreed to play with the Ethniki Omada, the Greek national team.

Apart from being in Athens to support his brother, Dillon Brooks also indicated in the previously mentioned BasketNews interview that he enjoys watching the EuroLeague.

"A lot of my friends play in the EuroLeague. So, I always watch it. Boban on my team in Houston is also always watching. They played in the EuroLeague before they played in the NBA. It's a different style of basketball.

"I love it. I just love the energy because I'm an energy guy. I love the energy, I love the crowd, I feed off that. ... It's a great brand of basketball."

After a big Game 4 win over Barcelona, Olympiacos will look to close out the series on Wednesday (May 8) when they host Barcelona for Game 5 of the EuroLeague Playoffs.