Jason Whitlock accuses Stephen A. Smith of "ghetto" behavior over LeBron James insults, cites Donald Trump as example 

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith profanely continued the discourse surrounding his tense encounter with LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James. Smith's comments elicited backlash from Blaze Media's Jason Whitlock, who called out the veteran analyst for lacking professionalism in a politically charged monologue.

During LA's 113-109 overtime home victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday, James went viral for approaching Smith courtside. The four-time MVP seemingly reacted to comments Smith made about his son, Lakers rookie guard Bronny James, regarding his NBA future.

The following day, Smith unpacked the confrontation on his podcast and ESPN's "First Take," emphasizing that the elder James displayed fatherly concern.

"That wasn't a basketball player confronting me. That was a parent. That was a father," Smith said. "I can't sit here and be angry or feel slighted by LeBron James in any way, in that regard."

However, Smith reversed course during his Tuesday appearance on "Gil's Arena," seemingly taking offense to how James approached him in a profanity-laced follow-up response.

"I thought it was weak. I thought it was some bulls**t," Smith said. "But, in the moment, I knew that I was listening to a father.

"... I turn around and he's right here in my face and says, 'Yo, you've gotta stop talking s**t about my son. You've gotta stop f**king with my son. That's my son! That's my son!'"

On Wednesday's edition of "Fearless with Jason Whitlock," Whitlock pushed back against Smith's apparent flip-flop, questioning his journalistic integrity. He added that unprofessionalism has become a trend among Democrats.

"What is going on here? This is a journalist. This is the highest-profile employee at ESPN. How is he doing this? Why is he doing this?" Whitlock said.

"... Why are all the Democrats seemingly presenting themselves in the most ghetto and unprofessional fashion imaginable? What is going on?"

Whitlock went on to compare Smith to U.S. President Donald Trump, who is frequently critiqued for his self-conduct. The seasoned pundit noted that Trump's diction is less profane than Smith's.

"Donald Trump says a lot of things, and a lot of things that aren't politically correct, but Donald Trump's brand, I don't think, is profane," Whitlock said. "... It may be politically incorrect, it may be abrasive, it may be in your face, but it's not profane. His brand is masculine."

Jason Whitlock tells Stephen A. Smith to stop trying to emulate Donald Trump's masculinity amid LeBron James controversy

Continuing his commentary on the Stephen A. Smith-LeBron James situation, Jason Whitlock added that Smith and his fellow Democrats are unsuccessfully emulating Donald Trump.

Whitlock advised them to reconsider how they carry themselves in public and stop trying to come across as tough.

"I'm suggesting that this communication style that seems to be being adopted by all the leftists, particularly the Black leftists, is a misinterpretation of Donald Trump," Whitlock said. "It's a stupid read of, 'Hey, if I curse, I'll sound more masculine.'"

Whitlock may be stirring the pot by bringing politics into a discussion about how media members should speak about NBA players and their families. However, given the media storm surrounding Smith, it's unclear if he will find time to fire back.

