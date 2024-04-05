Jason Whitlock reacts to Emmanuel Acho getting dragged after Angel Reese's post-1AM tweet: "One of the craziest things I've seen"

Fox Sports 1 analyst Emmanuel Acho recently found himself on the receiving end of criticism for his comments regarding Angel Reese. After the former NCAA March Madness champion and LSU fell to Caitlin Clark and the University of Iowa, Reese opened up on her personal struggles. As she explained, she tries to ignore the negative and keep her head held high, but she's been through a lot.

Apart from being on the receiving end of criticism from rival fans for her on-court performances, Reese has also received considerable hate. As she indicated, in addition to being sexualized by fans, she has also received death threats, indicating that things have gone too far.

The way Emmanuel Acho sees things, Reese has been painting herself as the quote unquote - big bad wolf. Much like Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks, he for example, he believes that she had previously embraced the villain role in her career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the loss, though, he alleged that she decided to play the victim card, likening her to cartoon character Courage the Cowardly Dog. After Acho apologized following backlash, Reese responded, indicating that his apology should be as loud as his disrespect. Sports personality Jason Whitlock reacted to the tweet.

"What they're doing to Emanuel Acho -- and what he is allowing them to do -- is one of the craziest things I've ever seen. My goodness. This absolutely embarrassing for all involved parties. All."

Expand Tweet

Looking at what Emmanuel Acho said about Angel Reese

Those who follow college basketball, LSU basketball, and women's basketball are familiar with Emmanuel Acho's comments. NBA fans, though, may not be as aware of the situation.

Following Angel Reese's comments after she and LSU's loss to Iowa, Acho took aim at her on Fox Sports 1's Speak Live. At the time, he launched into a nearly 90-second monologue about the situation, explaining:

“Angel Reese, you can’t be the big bad wolf and then kind of cry like Courage the Cowardly Dog… Nobody mourns when the villain catches an L, and, Angel Reese, you’re self-proclaimed to be the villain…

"You can’t, under any circumstances, go to the podium and now try to ask for individuals to give you sympathy. Nobody has sympathy for the villain. You painted the bullseye on your back. Why are you surprised when people shoot at you?”

Expand Tweet

He also shared previous examples of how he defended Angel Reese late last year after she and LSU beat Caitlin Clark and Iowa. In that instance, many were critical of Angel Reese using the John Cena "You Can't See Me" taunt.

As he explained at the time, if it wasn't classless when Caitlin Clark did it, there's no reason that it should be considered so when Reese did it.

Expand Tweet

As others have countered, though, the latest incident was simply a case of Reese being asked about her experience, and the LSU star responding. As Acho replied, nobody deserves death threats or racial attacks, but players who openly state that they embrace a villain role sacrifice being the victim.