Jason Whitlock uses marriage analogy for LeBron James, Lakers amid Bronny interest: "They'll bring on unqualified Bronny James"

LeBron James' LA Lakers suffered an early playoff exit on Monday, losing their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets 4-1. Afterward, reports emerged about LA potentially drafting the superstar forward's son, Bronny James, to fulfill LeBron's longtime goal. However, according to Blaze Media's Jason Whitlock, the move would be unjustified.

LeBron has a $51.4 million player option for next season that he can decline to become a free agent this summer. So, after the Lakers' 108-106 Game 5 loss, many questioned whether the four-time MVP played his last game for LA. LeBron even declined to answer a question about his future with the franchise postgame.

However, the Lakers seemingly tried to quiet the rumors by releasing intel to The Athletic's Shams Charania about their draft plans. According to Charania, the organization is "very open to the prospect of helping LeBron fulfill his dream of playing with his son Bronny by potentially drafting him."

Bronny struggled during his freshman season with the USC Trojans. Over 25 games, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 steals per game, shooting 36.6% and 26.7% from 3.

However, the 19-year-old still has a chance to get drafted late in this year's draft due to his upside as an athletic two-way guard. Meanwhile, the allure of his father potentially joining the team that picks him has purportedly boosted his draft stock.

According to Whitlock, the Lakers drafting Bronny to retain LeBron would be the equivalent of a feuding couple having a child to save their marriage.

"When spouses realize, 'Hey, this marriage is going south,' what do they do? One of the parties will go, 'You know what will fix this? A baby,'" Whitlock said on "Fearless with Jason Whitlock."

"... A professional sports team is so desperate to keep a 39-year-old superstar athlete, whose clearly at the end of his rope, ... they're willing to make his son a Make-A-Wish kid in the NBA. That's the key to salvaging this bad marriage."

Whitlock added on X/Twitter that the Lakers will "bring on the unqualified Bronny James to keep their hopes alive."

The conservative media personality was also critical of LeBron's shortcomings with LA, referencing his one championship over six seasons. However, he noted that "an equal amount of blame falls on the Lakers' outdated strategy."

It remains to be seen if the franchise will follow through on drafting Bronny. If it does, LA will likely continue facing nepotism-based complaints.

Amid Jason Whitlock's criticism, LeBron James reportedly no longer prioritizing playing with Bronny

The Lakers could draft Bronny James in June to "keep their hopes alive," as Jason Whitlock is predicting. However, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, LeBron James is no longer prioritizing playing alongside his son.

On "NBA Today" on Tuesday, Wojnarowski reported on his conversations with LeBron's agent, Rich Paul. According to Wojnarowski, their discussions led him to believe "that the idea of them playing together is ... not foremost, at least any longer, in LeBron James' mind."

He added that Paul noted, "If organically somehow they ended up together, that would be great." However, LeBron isn't expected to force their pairing.

So, it appears that the possibility of LeBron and Bronny teaming up is no longer as inevitable as it once seemed.

