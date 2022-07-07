“‘I shut everybody up and I did it my way like Frank Sinatra’” - Jay Williams says Steph Curry is the best leader in basketball, calls him the unselfish superstar in sports

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are back at the NBA mountaintop following a brief two-year stint riddled with injuries and losing seasons. One of the main reasons why they have managed to stay so good for so long is because of the culture they've built.

Many factors go into a team becoming a dynasty, but the star player is one of the most important pieces. When it comes to pillars of a franchise, Steph Curry belongs in the conversation with some of the game's greatest. The Warriors would not have become what they are now if it weren't for his stellar play and leadership.

While discussing some of the top leaders in basketball right now, ESPN's Jay Williams feels Steph Curry is an obvious answer. He even went as far as to say that Curry is the most unselfish star in all of sports.

"No teammate does it like Steph Curry. No teammate does it like him. The most likeable, the most unselfish superstar in sports. Man. Challenge me on it."

Part of why Williams thinks Steph Curry is so unselfish is because multiple players have been able to come along and thrive next to him, no questions asked. The most notable name to do so is Kevin Durant, who collected a pair of Finals MVP's during his brief stint with Golden State.

"KD you wanna come you wanna come play? This House is mine KD but you can rent it though... Do your thing, two back to back finals MVP and don't bother me. I'm cool I just got one this year I got it I shut everybody up and I did it my way like Frank Sinatra."

Is Jay Williams right about Steph Curry being the most unselfish player in sports?

It is a bold statement to make, but a case can be made for Steph Curry being one of if not the most unselfish players in sports. Not only because of the success his team has had over the last decade, but because of the manner in which it was done.

When Kevin Durant came to the Warriors, it was something the league had never seen before. Two of the top players in the league at the time joining forces is extremely rare in pro sports. Despite Durant being in the same tier as Steph Curry, he was not scared of becoming teammates with him. In fact, Curry embraced Durant's move to the Warriors and was more than willing to share the spotlight.

Throughout his career, Curry has never had an ego problem. Team success is always the top prioirity, and because of this, Golden State was able to cement themselves as a dynasty.

