"Jaylen Brown is perfect for the Warriors" - NBA analyst suggests perfect trade scenario between two super teams

After a disappointing Game 5 at home, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics' season are on the line as the series heads back to Philadelphia for Game 6.

With the team's backs against the wall and odds stacked against them, there are now trade scenarios being brought into the light courtesy of the media.

Colin Cowherd spoke on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" regarding the Celtics' long-term situation with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

"Win or lose, I think the Celtics have to make a move," Cowherd said. "If you brought Jordan Poole and Wiggins in, Tatum would clearly be the best player. Now, you'll be losing Jaylen Brown to the Warriors, they get Brown and Malcolm Brogdon off the bench. Jaylen Brown is the kind of player the Warriors. Jaylen Brown is perfect for the Warriors."

Cowherd argues that Tatum should have his own team, wherein, he is accompanied by having a defensive specialist at the wing position next to him and a reliable scorer in Jordan Poole coming off the bench. While for Brown's situation with the Warriors, he can be that scoring punch next to Malcolm Brogdon in the second unit that easily solves Golden State's depth problem.

The conversation circulating in splitting up "The Jays" started ever since the rocky start the Celtics had last season. But with how they finished the 2021-22 season as the dynamic duo lead the way, the conversation was put on hold until Boston have found themselves trailing 3-2 behind the Philadelphia 76ers.

With all the talks centered on the future of the tandem with their season on the line tomorrow, it will be interesting to see how the Celtics respond against the 76ers.

Jaylen Brown's 2022-23 season averages

With each season played for the Boston Celtics, Jaylen has continued to improve upon his game as he has averaged 26.6 points on 49.1% shooting, 33.5% from three-point range, along with 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season.

In this year's postseason, he has maintained a level of efficiency in his production which is to be expected from an All-Star such as Brown. He is averaging 25.3 points on 55.3% shooting, including 47.5% from three-point range, along with 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

As Game 6 against the 76ers begins tomorrow, the manner of how Brown and the Celtics respond is something to keep an eye on in this best-of-seven series.

