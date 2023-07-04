Jaylen Brown supermax contract: When will Boston Celtics superstar sign deal?

With the offseason underway, many are wondering about the status of Jaylen Brown's supermax contract with the Boston Celtics. Although it was expected that Brown could find his name in trade talks this offseason, it was Marcus Smart who was traded away.

As a result, it sounds as though the team remains committed to the dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. With Kristaps Porzingis' arrival, a Jaylen Brown supermax contract seems to be more a question of 'when' rather than 'if'.

Brown has one year left in his contract before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. With his four-year $106 million deal coming to a close, the expectation is that both sides will come to a deal soon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During a recent segment of ESPN's SportsCenter this week, longtime NBA insider Brian Windhorst said about Brown:

"The sides are talking. This is obviously a very important, fragile deal. I know there's interest on both sides to get something done, and I would expect it to head in that direction. ... I think it'll get done, but he's eligible up to 35 percent of the salary cap, but he doesn't have to get that.

"The Celtics can negotiate on that. They can negotiate on the player option. They can negotiate on several things. It's not as simple as saying, 'Jaylen, here's your contract. Sign it or not.' There's aspects within the deal you gotta negotiate."

Looking at potential terms for Jaylen Brown supermax contract

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics - Game Seven

The new collective bargaining agreement implements the closest thing we've seen in the NBA to a 'hard cap' limit. Given the fact that teams will now be incentivized to stay under the cap limit, specifically the second apron, which brings with it harsher penalties.

Considering that, a Jaylen Brown supermax contract could be a major talking point as the team looks to sstay under the second apron. Brown may not wind up signing a full supermax, with the Celtics understandably likely to pinch pennies to try and save themselves down the line.

You may also like: Trail Blazers reportedly have no interest in Tyler Herro

It's also important to note that Windhorst has also pointed out that if Brown gets extended fo a year, he can't be traded for that period. Given how frequently Brown has found his name in trade talks in recent years, taking him off the table will be a big move for the Celtics.

As a result, the franchise will likely look to get their ducks in a row before hammering out a deal. Moreover, the fact that the team isn't on a deadline could mean that Celtics fans are waiting for updates before there's a resolution on a Jaylen Brown supermax contract.

You may also like: Fans react to Michael Jordan disapproving of Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen.

Poll : 0 votes