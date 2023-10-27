“I’m coming off the bench” - Jayson Tatum gives hilarious retort to Derrick White’s troll job

The Boston Celtics made a big splash by surrounding their dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with additional key players. The team is loaded and is seen with six players who are worthy to be in the starting lineup.

Among the contenders vying for the starting position, Derrick White was questioned who he believes will be coming off the bench and humorously suggested it would be Tatum.

"We all understand that there’s only five of us. I voted JT (Jayson Tatum) to come off the bench, but it’s all good," White said during a media scrum. "At the end of the day, we just want to win and we know what the end goal is. And we’re all bought in."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While obviously, Tatum is the best player on the team, the four-time NBA All-Star rode on White's comments and responded on the social media platform X.

"Told them 1 game this season I'm coming off the bench," posted Tatum.

Expand Tweet

Jayson Tatum played 74 regular season games last season. The 25-year-old averaged his career highs at 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

Jayson Tatum likes the Celtics dynamic with Kristaps Porzingis

After the Boston Celtics fielded their retooled roster on their first regular season game against the New York Knicks, Jayson Tatum is ecstatic about the movement of the team along with newly acquired players, namely Kristaps Porzingis.

During the Celtics' four-point victory against the Knicks, the Latvian center tallied 30 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. This has been a welcome treat for Tatum, who already feels comfortable playing with Porzingis.

Tatum spoke to reporters after their win against the Knicks:

“He just makes us that much more dynamic, obviously, with his size, ability to shoot, make plays off the dribble. When they double me late, make the right play, find an open man. Obviously, he can shoot from wherever. I mean, he’s really good. He’s really, really good. We’re lucky to have him."

The Boston Celtics will be playing their first regular season game in front of their home crowd on October 27. They will be taking on reigning NBA Eastern Conference champions, Miami Heat, who also beat them in the East Finals.