Jayson Tatum injury: Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla unsure about All-Star forward's return

Jayson Tatum has been ruled out of the Boston Celtics' game on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. Tatum is dealing with a left ankle sprain suffered yesterday in their loss to the Golden State Warriors. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is unsure about his All-Star forward's return from the injury.

Mazzulla was asked by reporters before tonight's game regarding an update on Tatum's injury. The second-year coach shared that the ankle is sore and swollen, and he has no idea about a timetable for a return.

Tatum suffered the injury in the first quarter, but played through the injury and finished the game that went to overtime. It should also be pointed out that the Celtics are playing the second game of a back-to-back, so it's another factor to consider.

Jayson Tatum finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the Boston Celtics' 132-126 loss to the Golden State Warriors. The Celtics were in cruise control late in the third quarter and even had a 17-point lead at one point.

Steph Curry was in foul trouble, so there was almost no doubt about the Celtics winning entering the fourth quarter. However, the Warriors caught Tatum and company slacking as they finished the final period strong to force overtime.

Curry took over in overtime, while Tatum and Jaylen Brown had flashbacks of the 2022 NBA Finals. The star duo combined for just seven points in the fourth quarter and overtime, going 1-for-10 from the field.

When will Jayson Tatum return from injury?

Wednesday's matchup against the Sacramento Kings is the first game Jayson Tatum will miss this season. Tatum has been a workhorse for the Boston Celtics over the past few years, but they cannot afford his absence for a long period.

The Celtics are already missing Kristaps Porzingis due to injury and their depth has been in question ever since making two big trades in the offseason. Nevertheless, ensuring Tatum is healthy is far more important than making him play when he's not 100 percent.

Tatum's next chance to play is on Dec. 23 against the LA Clippers as the Celtics inch closer to finishing their four-game road trip on the West coast. They face the LA Lakers on Christmas before flying back home to Boston to welcome the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 28.

