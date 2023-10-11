Jayson Tatum picks Devin Booker & Kyrie Irving over Luka Doncic & Steph Curry on his list of most skilled NBA players

NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum didn't have much trouble in naming four other players he considers the most skilled players in the league. In doing so, he left out a player who most people consider to be a superstar and the greatest shooter of all time on his list.

It's always fun to see players giving other stars their flowers when completing a certain list. That's exactly what the Boston Celtics star did recently when he was asked to name four players whom he considers skilled. Tatum was only asked to name four stars as he's already included in the list as the fifth most-skilled player.

Tatum mentioned his former teammate, Kyrie Irving; two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant; 2012-13 Most Improved Player Paul George; and three-time All-Star Devin Booker.

Due to the list being restricted to five players that featured himself, Tatum left out Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors. Most people view Doncic's skill level as elite. Being the lone star in Dallas since 2018, he's been able to facilitate the team's offense and contribute a ton in terms of scoring.

As for Curry, Tatum went against him and the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals. The two-time MVP showcased his skills against the Celtics and eventually won the Finals MVP. Most fans see him as one of the league's most skilled players.

Tatum is looking to lead the Celtics back to the finals after losing against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. With a better group, Boston could be the team to beat in the East.

Kristaps Porzingis says that playing alongside Jayson Tatum is the perfect scenario for him

One of the Celtics' biggest additions this offseason was Kristaps Porzingis. Adding a big man who could stretch the defense will be a great advantage.

Recently, the former Mavs big man was asked about his play with Jayson Tatum. His answer is a bright sign for Boston fans.

"It's just super easy, honestly." Porzingis said. "Those guys are so talented. Jayson just draws so much attention that it opens things up. That's a perfect scenario for me."

The Celtics are the favorites to win in the East, and Tatum will be their leader.

