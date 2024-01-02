Jayson Tatum reveals his lucky ritual for staying 'top 5' in league: "When I got a haircut..."

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is one of the best stars in the league right now. One could argue that he is a top 5 talent in the NBA based on his skillset alone. During his third year, a clip of Tatum showing off his fresh haircut went viral as he talked to his former teammate about it.

Since getting drafted into the league, Tatum has slowly risen to the occasion, proving he's a top talent. He's now the leader of the Celtics. He led them to the NBA Finals in 2022 but came up short against the Golden State Warriors.

Back in the 2019-20 season, he was mic'd up for a game. As he prepared for the game, he talked to Javonte Green and bragged about his new haircut. Tatum revealed he's a top 5 player in the league when he gets his haircut. The four-time All-Star talked about his unique ritual that has made him one of the best players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"In my third season, I was mic'd up for a game, talking to my old teammate, Javonte Green," Tatum said. "I had just gotten a haircut, and I told him, 'When I get a haircut, I'm top 5.'

"He asked me, 'Top 5 what?' You can be top 5 anything. Top 5 basketball players, top 5 in looks, top 5 on stylish. Just the confidence that you have when you get that haircut."

According to the former Duke standout, the ritual is still effective to this day.

"That still holds true to this day. When I get a cut, I'm top 5."

Expand Tweet

With Tatum, Boston has emerged as one of the best teams in the league. They're the top team in the East and are one of the teams to beat this season.

You might also be interested in reading this: Jayson Tatum can't stop fancying his $120 debut signature sneakers with overzealous reaction

Jayson Tatum's mindset amid shooting woes

The Celtics have done an excellent job this season, thanks to Jayson Tatum's play on both ends of the floor. What's interesting is that Tatum hasn't shot the ball well this season but Boston has been a massive threat for other teams.

His efficiency from the field is decent, making 47.0% of his shots. However, the efficiency outside the arc for the three-time All-NBA hasn't been the best. He's knocking down 34.0%, which is the lowest in his career.

In his last five games, he's shooting 32.0% from deep. Fortunately for the Celtics, Tatum's shooting woes haven't affected them, as the team won four out of the last five games where Tatum has played. According to the star, he's trying his best to stay aggressive and take smart shots.

"Just take the right shot,” Tatum said. “Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don’t, but you’ve still gotta make them respect it."

Tatum's ability to score has been a significant factor for the Celtics. Despite not being the most reliable shooter from outside, the star forward is still a threat to opposing teams.

Also read: Jayson Tatum psyched after $120 'Jordan Tatum 1' crowned by SI as best sneaker