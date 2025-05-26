Jayson Tatum's girlfriend Ella Mai shares sneak peeks from Kendrick Lamar’s homecoming show with SZA

Jayson Tatum's girlfriend, Ella Mai, attended Kendrick Lamar's homecoming show and shared a sneak peek from the event. On Sunday, the Celtics star's girlfriend uploaded multiple videos from K-Dot's concert on her Instagram story.

In the videos, the Grammy-winning artist is seen entertaining the crowd with his hit songs. SZA is also touring with Lamar and was present at his homecoming concert in Los Angeles.

Ella Mai shares videos from Kendrick Lamar's homecoming concert. (Credits: @ellamai/Instagram)

Jayson Tatum's girlfriend is a singer and songwriter herself. She has released two studio albums so far in her career and has over 7 million monthly listeners on Spotify. While Mai enjoyed a fellow musician's concert, her boyfriend is still coming to terms with his team's fate.

The Celtics had their hopes of repeating a championship crushed on May 16, after the NY Knicks defeated them to secure a 4-2 win in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Tatum suffered a right achilles tendon tear in Game 4 of the semi-final series and was escorted to the locker room in a wheelchair.

Several superstars, including LeBron James, sent their well wishes to the Celtics superstar after learning about the seriousness of his injury. Jayson Tatum is expected to be in rehab for the majority of the offseason.

Jayson Tatum's girlfriend Ella Mai joins LSU star Flau'Jae Johnson in a new sneaker campaign

Jayson Tatum's girlfriend, Ella Mai, is stepping into new territory as she joins hands with Foot Locker to promote their upcoming line of sneakers alongside LSU star player and rapper Flau'Jae Johnson.

On May 5, Essence reported on the new collaboration between the Grammy-winning singer and the sneaker retail brand. Mai and Johnson are a part of Foot Locker’s Spring/Summer 2025 “Stay in Rotation” campaign.

Mai spoke with Essence and revealed her thoughts on being a part of the campaign.

"This campaign is very reminiscent of retro old school sneakers, but making a comeback,” she said. “And I think in a lot of ways, that’s how my style is as an artist and person."

As her first task of the program, Jayson Tatum's girlfriend reintroduced New Balance's popular sneakers- the 9060, 740, and 1906R in a video commercial. She shared the promotional video on her Instagram handle.

Mai and Johnson have not appeared in a commercial together yet, but the fans can expect them to collaborate on a project soon, and maybe it will lead to a collaboration in their music sometime in the future as well.

