Jayson Tatum shuts down Mike Gorman's take on Grant Williams with clear message

Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum knows his teammates well, even those who aren't playing with him anymore. Grant Williams is a player who has received much criticism in the past few weeks. What's the problem with Williams? Many claim he's terrible in the locker room, causing him to get traded.

Williams joined the Dallas Mavericks via a sign-and-trade over the summer. Many thought it was a good transaction as he's a versatile defender and can be an ideal spot-up shooter. However, his lack of offensive tools held him back, and he was later traded.

That's what most people knew at the time. However, reports soon emerged claiming that Williams had a personality issue that wasn't tolerated by the Mavs. He only played 47 games for Dallas before he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets.

Now that he's with the Hornets, Celtics commentator Mike Gorman came out to say something about the forward. Gorman said Williams was "annoying" and a "bad locker room guy" during his time in Boston.

Tatum didn't want the narrative to sway the public, so he broke his silence regarding Gorman's claims.

"Grant Williams= Great teammate!" Tatum posted on X.

This goes back to Williams' first few times in practice for the Mavericks. Back in September 2023, the 6-foot-6 forward had practice with the team. Doncic was part of it, and he witnessed what the forward had to offer.

When asked about his new teammate, Doncic shared that he "talks a lot, sometimes too much." It may have seemed funny at first, but it looks like it rubbed some players the wrong way.

Jayson Tatum sees Williams as one of his best teammates ever

It's rare to see a strong bond between players in the league. Oftentimes, their egos get the best of them, making their personalities clash. However, the situation is different between Jayson Tatum and his former teammate.

Both were drafted by the same franchise and played together for four seasons. Through the years of playing together, their game matured, and one of them even turned out to be an MVP-caliber player. This may be why the two have developed an unbreakable bond.

When the news about Williams' trade went out, Tatum didn't hesitate to pen a heartfelt message for the forward.

"My brotha for life! Genuine to the core. Sick about it, but happy as hell for you and your family! Much deserved Love ya brodie! Until we meet up again!" Tatum posted on his Instagram account.

