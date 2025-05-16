Jeff Teague joins Dwight Howard and Jordan Crawford in LA for league owned by Ice Cube

Jeff Teague laced his shoes again and joined Dwight Howard and Jordan Crawford in Ice Cube's "Big 3" basketball league. On Friday, BallisLife.com's X (formerly Twitter) handle shared a video on their account.

The video featured highlights of the former Hawks player from his first match in the 3-on-3 basketball league.

Teague was drafted by the LA Riot, who also have Wesley Johnson, Elijah Stewart, Jordan Crawford and three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Dwight Howard, on their roster.

Former Lakers player Nick Young is the coach for the 3x3 basketball team. Ice Cube started Big 3 in 2017 and has come a long way since then. The 3x3 basketball league has many differences from regular NBA basketball and international 3x3 basketball, which set it apart from them.

It does not have the defensive 3-second rule, which allows the action to continue, but more intriguing is the existence of a four-point shot that can be made by any player 30 feet away from the rim.

Jeff Teague and Dwight Howard are not the first NBA stars to play in the league. Other notable names like Carlos Boozer, Chauncey Billups, and Lamar Odom have also played in it.

Jeff Teague reveals how Atlanta fans turned on him after his altercation with LeBron James

Jeff Teague had a decent career in the NBA, winning his first and only championship with a Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. However, he has had some famous moments in his career, including his altercation with LeBron James during the 2016 Eastern Conference semifinals.

Teague, who played for the Hawks at that time, faced King James' Cavaliers. His team was losing Game 3 and on the verge of getting, which led his emotions to get the best of him. He shoved LBJ during a play and sent him into the stands. On the May 3 episode of the Club520 podcast, Teague recalled the fans's reaction to the incident.

"I thought the fans were gonna get high for me like 'yeah f*** that ni*** but they were like boooo, get him out'," Teague recalled. (4:15)

Teague also revealed that he had been away from social media after the altercation, as he received a lot of hate messages. The former Hawks star received a flagrant 1 foul for his challenge, and his team went on to lose the series with a 4-0 record. The next season, Jeff Teague left the Hawks and moved on to Indiana, joining the Pacers.

