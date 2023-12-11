Jeff Teague’s wife Paola Gomez gets into the Christmas spirit as she flaunts Givenchy sweater and $2,700 knee-high boots in Whoville Hideaway

NBA journeyman Jeff Teague's wife Paola Gomez posted a Christmas-themed photo to her Instagram account @pgummy. In the photo, she can be seen sporting an outfit that features a Givenchy-branded sweater and a stylish pair of thigh-high Givenchy boots.

This pair of boots is the main attraction of Gomez's post as they are valued at around $2,700. As per Givenchy's official website, the boots are part of their luxury collection and are called the Shark Lock boots, which are made of leather.

Aside from her outfit, the photo also features an entertaining reference. Gomez is standing under a "Whoville Hideaway" arc, the setting of the Dr. Seuss story about The Grinch.

The caption that she posted is also a reference to The Grinch. Here is what the caption said.

"The nerve of those Whos. Inviting me down there - on such short notice! Even if I wanted to go my schedule wouldn’t allow it. 4:00, wallow in self pity; 4:30, stare into the abyss; 5:00, solve world hunger, tell no one; 5:30, jazzercize; 6:30, dinner with me - I can’t cancel that again; 7:00, wrestle with my self-loathing... I’m booked. Of course, if I bump the loathing to 9, I could still be done in time to lay in bed, stare at the ceiling and slip slowly into madness. But what would I wear?"

Jeff Teague had a successful career as an NBA journeyman

Players like Jeff Teague are unlikely to be mentioned in the conversations about the best and most impactful players that the league has ever seen. However, coaches and fellow players can recognize just how valuable he is as a point guard.

He played for five different teams but the bulk of his NBA career was spent with the team that drafted him, the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks selected Teague with the 19th pick back in 2009 and he would stay with them for the first seven and a half seasons of his career.

He was a part of the 2014-15 Hawks team that had a franchise-best 60-22 record under head coach Mike Budenholzer. That same season, Teague had his sole All-Star appearance along with teammates Kyle Korver, Paul Millsap and Al Horford.

In 2016, he was traded to his hometown team, the Indiana Pacers, where he played for only one season. He would then move on to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics before reuniting with coach Budenholzer with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.

That same year, the Bucks won the championship, defeating the Phoenix Suns in six games, allowing Teague to secure his only NBA title.

