Jerry Krause deeming Michael Jordan 'Bulls property' resulted vitrioli for late GM, per NYT author: “Colossally stupid”

The bitter relationship between former Chicago Bulls GM Jerry Krause and NBA legend Michael Jordan became the center of attention after Krause was met with a cacophony of boos during the Bulls' inaugural Ring of Honor ceremony on Jan. 12 at the United Center.

Many Bulls fans from that era are aware that Krause and Jordan are not on the best of terms. But basketball fans got a glimpse into the animosity between the two when the Last Dance documentary was released.

However, long before the documentary aired in 2020, some details that caused the relationship between the two's relationship to disintegrate were revealed in the New York Times bestseller book Playing for Keeps by David Halberstam in 1999.

An excerpt from the book was recently posted on Reddit, recalling a mistake made by Krause.

"In a conversation with (Michael) Jordan, (Jerry Krause) rebuffed one of Jordan's pleas to play and said that he and Jerry Reinsdorf would make the decision because Jordan was their property," Halberstam wrote in his book.

"It was a colossally stupid thing to say about any player, particularly a black one, and it was a statement that Michael Jordan never forgot and never forgave."

According to Halberstam, this statement would be a major turning point in the relationship between Krause and MJ.

"It was the beginning of a split between star player and the head of the organization that became over the years increasingly bitter, and that never healed."

Unfortunately, the relationship between the two got so worse that it was beyond repair. As such, fans continue to blame Krause for destroying the same dynasty he helped build.

What Jerry Krause said in unpublished memoir about benching Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan only played 18 games in the 1985-86 season due to a foot injury. According to Jerry Krause, the decision to limit MJ that year came after he was looked at by doctors.

However, Jordan's competitive nature would not allow him to accept that and he tried to talk Krause into letting him play. Krause, though, had made up his mind and thought that he was doing what was best for the team and stood firm on his decision to bench MJ.

He delivered the news by telling MJ that he was a player and not a doctor. Jordan reportedly interpreted it as his general manager telling him that he was just an employee and that the team would make the decisions for him.

This interaction early in his career would define Jordan's tense relationship with Krause. The fact that the Chicago Bulls eventually won six titles and would be considered one of the greatest teams in NBA history could not salvage their relationship.

That would come to a bitter end in 1998 after Michael Jordan led the Bulls to a second three-peat.

