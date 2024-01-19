Jerry Krause’s racial undertones towards Michael Jordan in 1986 leaves NBA fans appalled: “MF deserves all the boos from beyond the grave”

During the Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor ceremony on January 13, Michael Jordan and Jerry Krause found themselves in the spotlight due to the controversy surrounding the event. When the late Krause's name was mentioned during the announcement of awardees, fans expressed their disapproval by booing, leading to his widow breaking into tears.

Once this made headlines, the history surrounding Jordan and Krause was explored. This led to the uncovering of some words from David Halberstam's book "Playing for Keeps: Michael Jordan and the World He Made," which came out in February 2000.

In an excerpt, Halberstam conveyed that Krause called Jordan "property":

"In a conversation with Jordan, he rebuffed one of Jordan's pleas to play and said that he and Jerry Reinsdorf would make the decision because Jordan was their property.

"It was a colossally stupid thing to say about any player, particularly a black one, and it was a statement that Michael Jordan never forgot and never forgave."

These same words were posted on Reddit and fans came out to give their opinion on the Jordan-Krause grudge. A few fans believe that Jerry Krause deserves all the boos that he got during the Ring of Honor celebration.

"MF deserves all the boos beyond the grave."

A fan feels that Krause deserves the hate after reading the excerpt

However, the post also got some interesting comments that Krause was not a saint but excelled as a sports executive. In response, a fan also wants to factor in that Krause ended up with bad relations with Jordan and Phil Jackson.

Basketball fans had mixed reactions to the excerpt from "Playing for Keeps"

Jerry Krause opens up about his relationship with Michael Joran in an unreleased memoir

In an unpublished memoir to KC Johnson of NBC Sports, former Chicago Bulls general manager Jerry Krause reflected on his complex relationship with Michael Jordan. Despite off-court issues, Krause believed they were mutually beneficial for each other's careers.

The memoir, shared by Jerry Krause's family, highlighted their shared drive for success and competitive spirit. Krause, who passed away in 2017, played a key role in the Chicago Bulls' success but faced criticism in the documentary "The Last Dance" for his strained relationship with Michael Jordan.

The excerpt touched on their stubborn, strong-willed natures and their impact on each other:

"Personally, despite our problems off the court, he was great to deal with on the court, where it counts. He wanted to win as much as I did, and we both were driven by winning again and again, looking for any edge to keep it going.

"Despite his quote about "my supporting cast" early in his career, he knew deep down that no individual was good enough to win in this game without being on a team that could win."

Krause's influence in breaking up the championship-winning team in 1998 and his handling of Michael Jordan's early foot injury were also discussed. While acknowledging their rocky relationship, Jerry Krause emphasized the team's success.

" Were we good for one another? I think we turned out to be a great match. We were both stubborn, strong-willed competitors, proud of our ability and wanting to carve out our own niche in the game's hierarchy."

The memoir aimed to provide Krause's perspective on the events, countering some of Jordan's recollections in "The Last Dance." Despite their successes, the memoir highlighted the enduring tension between Michael Jordan and Jerry Krause throughout their careers.

