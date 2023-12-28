After two days off, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will return to action on Thursday, when they visit San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors. The Heat are coming off a big home win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day (119-113) and will look to extend their winning streak to four games.

Jimmy Butler took to his Instagram account and posted a few stories, as he and teammate Nikola Jovic had a sushi dinner Wednesday. Butler and Jovic have been good friends and the veteran forward has been a mentor to the young Serbian forward, who is just in his second year in the NBA.

"Niko. Got to go see my boy. I’m a huge Niko fan. I think he’s going to help this organization well after I’m done here. That’s my dawg. I love him to death," Jimmy Butler said after Jovic scored 26 points with Miami's G-League team in late November, via Eurohoops.net.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nikola Jovic has made just four appearances with the Heat in the NBA this season and has spent time with their G-League team instead.

Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic

Jimmy Butler optimistic about Miami Heat's contending status after Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro's return

The Miami Heat recently saw Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro return from injuries that cost them several games. Their return helped the team build some momentum and climb higher in the Eastern Conference standing.

The Heat have now won three in a row and are fourth in the standings with 18 wins and 12 losses.

"Anybody can make that shot, and all in all, it's just really dope to win because wins are super hard to come by in this league. As we get guys back, I'm hoping that it doesn't come down to that in the end," Butler recently said, via Sports Illustrated.

The All-Star forward has missed the past three games with a calf injury, but he returned to practice and the Heat are hopeful he will be able to return Thursday vs the Warriors.

Despite his absence, Miami has built a winning streak with Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and rookie forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. taking over.

Jimmy Butler has appeared in 23 of Miami's first 30 games. He has averages of 21.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg and 4.6 apg, on 46.2% shooting from the field, including 37.7% from beyond the arc. The Heat aim to return to the NBA Finals for a second year in a row and third since 2020.