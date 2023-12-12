Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 12, 2023

There are five games in the NBA schedule on Tuesday, including the Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns. It will be the third matchup of the season between the two Western Conference teams, with the Suns winning twice. On that note, let's look at the preview for the Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns, including the prediction and betting tips.

Golden State and Phoenix first met on opening night at the Chase Center, with Devin Booker leading the Suns to a 108-104 win. Phoenix followed it up with a more impressive 123-115 victory on Nov. 22 at the Footprint Center.

Tuesday's game is the 262nd meeting between the two teams, with the Suns leading the all-time head-to-head matchup 149-112. They have also dominated the Warriors since Nov. 30, 2021, winning seven of the last 10 games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: Knicks' $81 million guard Josh Hart straightforwardly responds about NFL betting addiction: "For the love of the game"

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The game begins at 10:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on TNT.

Moneyline: Warriors (+125) vs Suns (-150)

Spread: Warriors +2.5 (-111) vs Suns -3.5 (-101)

Total (O/U): Warriors -110 (o231.5) vs Suns -110 (u231.5)

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns preview

The Golden State Warriors are still looking to get out of the funk that has plagued them since November. The Warriors choked another lead in their last game, losing to the OKC Thunder in overtime on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns will try to end a two-game losing streak and improve their 12-10 record this season. The Suns lost to the LA Lakers in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals and the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

Also Read: Does NBA allow salary deferring? Rules explored amid reports of Shohei Ohtani deferring $680 million salary

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns predicted lineups

Gary Payton II is the only player on the Golden State Warriors injury report for Tuesday's game. Coach Steve Kerr is not expected to make any changes to his starting five of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant is listed as questionable while Grayson Allen, Damion Lee and Nassir Little are all out. Coach Frank Vogel could use a starting lineup of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Josh Okogie, Keita Bates-Diop and Jusuf Nurkic if KD doesn't suit up.

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns betting tips

Steph Curry is favored to go over 29.5 points in Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. He's averaging 29.4 points per game this season but has failed to go over 29.5 points in three of his last five games.

Devin Booker has an over/under 28.5 points, which is below his season average of 27.4 points per game. Booker is favored to go under, but that will likely change if Kevin Durant's status becomes clearer. He has gone over 28.5 points only once in his last five contests.

Jusuf Nurkic is slightly favored to go over 9.5 rebounds even though he's only averaging 9.1 rebounds per game this season. Nurkic has not grabbed double-digit rebounds in his last four games.

Also Read: "That means Skip behind me": Skip Bayless catches stray from Gilbert Arenas as 'Agent Zero' ranks higher on Complex's list

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns prediction

The Phoenix Suns are the favorites to get the win over the Golden State Warriors. The odds could change once Kevin Durant's status for the game is confirmed.

Oddsmakers are predicting a win for the Warriors, who could also cover the spread. The total is also predicted to go under even though the Suns have gone over the total in 14 of their last 60 games.

Also Read: "Can't enjoy any sport in this state": Milwaukee sports fans in shambles as Bucks barely win vs Bulls and Packers choke last-minute lead vs Giants