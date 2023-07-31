Jimmy Butler could seek "beyond Jaylen Brown's record of $304,000,000" deal for next contract extension

Jaylen Brown secured the richest deal in NBA history a few days ago, but Jimmy Butler could be among the superstars that will sign even more lucrative contracts in the future.

According to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel, Jimmy Butler will seek a new deal with the Miami Heat that goes beyond the five-year, $304 million deal Brown signed with the Boston Celtics last week.

In 2021, the Heat signed a three-year $146,396,031 contract extension with Jimmy Butler. Butler had two years left on his current contract; thus, the extension would start from the 2023-24 season.

Next year, Butler will earn a base salary of $45,183,960 and $48,798,677 in 2024-25. There is also a player option for 2025-26 for $52,413,394.

Miami will certainly aim to keep Jimmy Butler long-term, but this will come with a cost for the franchise, which is expected to offer him a supermax deal. And with the salary cap set to increase, we should expect a deal way up of the $304 million agreement between Jaylen Brown and the Celtics.

