Which Celtics players also played for the Bucks and Raptors? Today's NBA Crossover Grid Challenge answers for July 17

A new NBA Crossover Grid was released today (July 17), featuring the category “Franchises Only.” The daily NBA trivia challenge has been trending in recent weeks, with fans continuing to join in on the fun.

The premise of the game is simple. Players have to guess the NBA player that they think matches the provided clues for each grid square. Each player has nine guesses, one for each of the squares on the grid.

This means that even one wrong answer will prevent a player from completing the grid. However, there is also a daily scoring system based on the rarity of the correct NBA players chosen for each grid square.

Today’s NBA Crossover Grid is as follows:

Here is a quick breakdown of today’s clues:-

Grid Square 1: NBA player who has played for the Boston Celtics and the Sacramento Kings.

Grid Square 2: NBA player who has played for the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Grid Square 3: NBA player who has played for the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors.

Grid Square 4: NBA player who has played for the Denver Nuggets and the Sacramento Kings.

Grid Square 5: NBA player who has played for the Denver Nuggets and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Grid Square 6: NBA player who has played for the Denver Nuggets and the Toronto Raptors.

Grid Square 7: NBA player who has played for the Miami Heat and the Sacramento Kings.

Grid Square 8: NBA player who has played for the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Grid Square 9: NBA player who has played for the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors.

What are the answers for today's NBA Crossover Grid?

Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon

For grid squares 1, 2 and 3, regarding which Boston Celtics players have played for the Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks, there are a plethora of options.

Isaiah Thomas, Rajon Rondo, Nik Stauskas, Tristan Thompson, Eddie House and Shelden Williams have played for both Boston and Sacramento. Meanwhile, Ray Allen, Dave Cowens, Jae Crowder, Sam Cassell, Jabari Parker and Malcolm Brogdon have played for both the Celtics and Bucks.

Additionally, Aron Baynes, Jared Sullinger, Greg Monroe, Amir Johnson, Jerryd Bayless and Leandro Barbosa have played for both Boston and Toronto.

Here is an example of a completed version of today’s NBA Crossover Grid:

NBA Crossover Grid Challenge answers for July 17th

