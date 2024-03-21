Miami Heat All-Star forward Jimmy Butler returned from a two-game absence due to a right foot contusion on Wednesday and had himself a ball game, leading his team to a 107-104 road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 34-year-old former Marquette star played 37 minutes and wound up with a game-high 30 points. He did it on a solid shooting clip of 57.9% (11-of-19), 50% (2-of-4) from three, and 85.7% (6-of-7) from the free-throw line. The veteran wingman also had five assists, four rebounds and four steals.

Jimmy Butler's total points output went over the points prop he had of O/U 22.5 points for the game and his season average of 21.3 points.

His efforts were complemented well by the game of point guard Terry Rozier, who finished the game with 24 points, including a crucial step-back three with 15 seconds to go to give the Heat a 105-102 lead, from which the Cavaliers could not recover.

The win was a bounce back for Miami (38-31) after it lost its previous game to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Here is the full stat line of Jimmy Butler from their game against Cleveland on Wednesday:

MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG% 3PT% FT% PF +/- 37 30 4 5 4 0 2 11-19 (57.9%) 2-4 (50%) 6-7 (85.7%) 1 10

Big game of Jimmy Butler saves undermanned Heat in important game against the Cavaliers

Jimmy Butler's big game against the Cleveland Cavaliers could not have come at a better time as the Miami Heat were missing several key pieces in the important Eastern Conference game on Wednesday.

Missing from South Beach because of various health concerns were All-Star big man Bam Adebayo (back), Kevin Love (heel), Duncan Robinson (back) and Tyler Herro (foot).

Butler, along with Terry Rozier and Nicola Jovic, led the way for the Heat as they held tough and edged the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road, 107-104.

The six-time NBA All-Star poured 20 of his game-high 30 points in the opening half as Miami tried to establish control of the contest and held a 61-57 lead at the break.

They continued to hold sway in the third period before having themselves a battle late in the fourth, setting up a cardiac finish.

The game was knotted a 100-all with 1:24 to go until Jimmy Butler broke the tie with a fadeaway jumper, 102-100, with 39 ticks left.

Cleveland pulled even at 102 after a dunk by big man Jarred Allen seven seconds later.

But Rozier drained a step-back triple to give the visiting Heat more cushion, 105-102, with 15 seconds remaining. They would not give the lead back after that en route to the victory.

The win improved Miami to 38-31, eighth in the Eastern Conference. Jimmy Butler and the Heat still have 13 games left in their regular season assignments to try to make a late push for a top-six finish to earn an automatic spot in the playoffs.