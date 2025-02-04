Jimmy Butler trade rumors: 6x All-Star makes shocking U-turn on trade request

The Miami Heat have not made a move to address Jimmy Butler's trade request. It has been some time since Butler made it known that he wants to continue his career with a different organization. However, there have been questions about his long-term commitment to the next team he'll play for.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Butler is prepared to discuss his future on Tuesday. If the Heat allow the team to speak with the star player and his camp, that is. Haynes shared this information on X, formerly Twitter.

Additionally, if Butler doesn't get moved from the Heat by Thursday's deadline, his camp informed the Heat that he is ready to return to the lineup.

"Jimmy Butler’s camp has repeatedly told Heat he’s in shape, healthy and ready to continue his career and move past this immediately. Their messaging to Heat has been to negotiate best deal possible and once in red zone, if that team is granted permission by MIA to speak with Butler’s rep to discuss his longterm future, that dialogue would be welcomed. To date, no team has asked for permission," Haynes tweeted.

The report came after there were talks that Butler is open to playing for the Golden State Warriors if the franchise lands him via trade. However, the six-time All-Star isn't interested in signing a contract extension with Golden State, ESPN reported.

Butler is currently suspended indefinitely after he walked away from a recent shootaround. This came after he was informed the team prefers Haywood Highsmith in the starting lineup over him. His suspension is because of "withholding services and conduct detrimental to the team."

After he requested to be traded, the Heat suspended him for seven games due to "conduct detrimental to the team." After that, he returned to action and was suspended for two games after missing a team flight to Milwaukee. Overall, the star forward has been suspended three times this season.

Jimmy Butler only has one team in mind, the Phoenix Suns

The top team that Jimmy Butler wants to play for amid the trade talks is the Phoenix Suns. There has been no progress regarding a trade that could send Butler to Phoenix. However, he has remained focused on the chance to join the Suns.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said that the defensive forward has his eyes on playing for Phoenix.

"There's nothing he wants to hear right now that doesn't include getting him to the Suns. That is the only thing he's focused on," Windhorst said.

While the Suns show similar interest, they lack the assets to trade for Butler.

