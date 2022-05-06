“We are not allowed to be human, and show emotion, and talk s**t” - JJ Redick says he had to push back at Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo over his comments on Draymond Green

Since his retirement, JJ Redick has been in the spotlight after pushing back against Chris "Mad Dog" Russo over comments about Draymond Green.

During a recent edition of ESPN's First Take, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo criticized Draymond Green for comments that the Golden State Warriors star made during a post-game press conference.

In response to the criticism, JJ Redick went off on Mad Dog and criticized the analyst's remarks. The former NBA player received plenty of praise for his response during the segment.

Redick, then, made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show to double down on his comments toward Russo and explain why he had made those comments during the segment.

"The undertones of that and the connotations of that, that we are meant strictly for your entertainment purposes, that we are meant to use our bodies strictly for your entertainment and that we are not allowed to be human and show emotion and talk s**t, I don't like that at all."

The ability for athletes to voice their opinions has grown in the digital age, as several current and former athletes now have podcasts and shows where they can be vocal, and Redick is defending that for players.

While JJ Redick was to one side in his defense of the argument, his co-hosts on ESPN's First Take took a slightly different view on the incident during another show.

Stephen A. Smith goes on Chris "Mad Dog" Russo's show and gives a different perspective on Russo and JJ Redick's debate over Draymond Green

Stephen A. Smith came to the defense of Russo during Mad Dog's radio show.

While JJ Redick took the opportunity to double-down on what he had said during ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith went on Chris Russo's radio show to offer a different perspective.

While Smith did not take a side on the issue, his agreement about Draymond Green talking too much fits the generational argument that JJ Redick made during his appearance.

The Pat McAfee Show and Mad Dog Unleashed are on the same radio network, so listeners who spent the whole day on the network likely heard Stephen A. Smith's take, Redick's take, and Mad Dog's take during his show.

With Draymond Green likely making news again as the Golden State Warriors are still in the playoffs, it will be interesting to see if the three co-hosts discuss Draymond Green again on television.

Still, it does appear that JJ Redick, Russo, and Stephen A. Smith are past the incident after their respective radio/television appearances and are ready to work together again on another episode of First Take.

