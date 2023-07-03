Dillon Brooks has become one of the most hated players in the NBA over the past couple of seasons. The 27-year-old wing has garnered a reputation as an erratic player who often tries to get under opponents’ skin and instigate altercations.

This particularly came to light during the Memphis Grizzlies' Western Conference first-round loss to the LA Lakers this season. Many questioned whether it would be worth the hassle for a team to sign Brooks in this year’s free agency.

However, the Houston Rockets still swooped in and signed him to a massive four-year, $80 million deal. The Rockets have received an abundance of criticism for the move, but according to former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick, Brooks is deserving of his contract.

During a recent episode of his podcast “The Old Man and the Three,” Redick called out Brooks’ doubters. Many suggested that Brooks might have to play overseas since the Memphis Grizzlies had no interest in re-signing him.

“And I want to say one thing about Dillon Brooks because I said this when that report came out, I thought it was bulls**t,” Redick said.

“Everybody spent a month clowning this guy, they clowned him during the [LA] Lakers series, they clowned him afterward, they clowned him after the report came out. I saw all the memes on Twitter and IG about him needing to learn Mandarin because he was gonna go play in China.

“Motherf***er just signed for $80 million. Sorry for the language, but he just signed for $80 million.”

Redick then went on to talk about how Brooks is still a very valuable NBA player due to his elite defense and toughness. He added that Brooks is someone who he would want on his team.

“He’s a good player, valuable player,” Redick said.

“I’ve said it many times, I’ll say it again. I want a Dillon Brooks on my team. I want a disruptor, I want a guy that’s a pest and I want a guy that can defend at his level. He’s an All-Defensive type player. You need those guys on your team.”

How did Dillon Brooks fare this past season?

Former Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks struggled with offensive inconsistency with the Memphis Grizzlies this past season. However, he was still one of the top wing defenders in the league.

Brooks was rewarded with making the 2023 NBA All-Defensive Second Team. That marked his first time being selected to either of the All-Defensive teams. The veteran wing averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.0 3-pointers per game on 39.6% shooting over 73 games.

He now joins a young Houston Rockets team that just finished 14th in the Western Conference (22-60) and 29th in the league in team defensive rating (118.6). At the very least, Brooks should be able to give the Rockets a much-needed boost on the defensive end.

