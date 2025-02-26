JJ Redick sheds light on his brutally honest conversation with Luka Doncic after blockbuster trade - "Are you comfortable being coached?"

As Luka Doncic comes into his own with the LA Lakers, his coach JJ Redick reflected on their first conversation after the superstar guard's arrival. According to Redick, Doncic didn't hesitate to embrace his direct coaching approach.

Redick has been hailed for his attention to detail and innovation during his rookie coaching campaign. However, he was unexpectedly forced to alter his game plan earlier this month. On Feb. 2, LA stunningly shipped superstar center Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in a blockbuster three-team deal that netted Doncic.

Following the trade, Dallas' ownership and front office questioned Doncic's dedication to defense and maintaining his physical fitness. Nevertheless, Redick had no issues getting Doncic to buy into his coaching philosophy from Day 1.

"As a coach, I think where he and I communicated the very first day he got to LA was just like, 'Are you comfortable being coached with honesty?' And he said, 'Yes,'" Redick said ahead of Tuesday's home showdown against the Mavericks.

"'Are you comfortable being coached with direct communication?' He said, 'Yes, that's what I want.' I said, 'Okay, great, then you and I are gonna be good,' and it has been."

Through his first four appearances with LA, Doncic is averaging 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.3 3-pointers per game, shooting 38.8%.

However, the five-time All-Star delivered his top performance with the Purple and Gold during Saturday's 123-100 road victory over the Denver Nuggets. He tallied 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and four 3-pointers, seemingly returning to peak form.

JJ Redick emphasizes value of Luka Doncic's "balanced" mentality ahead of clash against Mavericks

While many predicted Luka Doncic to exact revenge against Dallas on Tuesday, JJ Redick highlighted the importance of the megastar staying level-headed and enjoying himself.

"I think with him, he is at his best when he has that balance of joy and playfulness and that killer mentality,” Redick said. "Just perfectly living in the moment of competition, and he will find that tonight."

As Doncic grows more comfortable with his new team and delivers additional standout showings, he will likely fuel criticism of Dallas' decision to trade him.

