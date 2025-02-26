"Whatever he needs, I'm here" - LeBron James makes feelings clear on Lakers adapting to Luka Doncic’s style to maximize his impact

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James wants the Luka Doncic trade to work for all parties and vows to make the transition of the former Dallas Maverick easier.

The four-time NBA champion made his sentiments known following their road victory over the Portland Trail Blazers last week, highlighting that he and the rest of the team have to make every effort to figure things out playing with a talent like Doncic.

As reported by ESPN NBA reporter Dave McMenamin, James said:

"So, we all have to transform our game for the betterment of him (Doncic), obviously. But it's not going to happen overnight. We know that. But my message has been, 'Just be you. You don't have to confine [your game] to us. We need to figure it out with you.' Whatever he needs, I'm here. So, whatever he needs."

Doncic found his way to Los Angeles following a surprise three-team blockbuster trade with the Mavericks and the Utah Jazz on Feb. 2. The deal also involved All-Star Anthony Davis going from the Lakers to Dallas.

Since the trade, 'The Don' has seen action in four games so far in the purple and gold, averaging 19 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals. His new team is easing him into the swing of things as he is coming off the calf stain he sustained while playing on Christmas Day while still with the Mavericks.

LeBron James happy to see "quarterback" Luka Doncic hit his stride

LeBron James was happy to see Luka Doncic hit his stride and play his best game as a member of the LA Lakers so far in their road game against the Denver Nuggets last Saturday.

Doncic was in his all-around self as he led his new team to the 123-100 victory, finishing with 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and a block in 31 minutes

His stellar showing jibed well with that of James, who also posted solid numbers of 25 points, nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks and a steal as they dominated the Nuggets throughout the game.

Following the victory, LeBron James shared the dynamic he had with Doncic in their victory over the Nuggets, saying (via The Guardian):

"I am a natural-born wide receiver and he's a natural-born quarterback."

He went to say that it was a gem to see his newest teammate dialed in and showcasing what he was truly capable of:

"Once he started hitting those stepback 3s, he could be yelling or barking either at fans, or us or himself."

LeBron James was expecting the same effort from the Slovenian star as the latter plays his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, for the first time since his surprise trade earlier this month on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

