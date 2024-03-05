"Job well done": Scottie Barnes expresses gratitude to fans as they call out 'BrickMuse' for promoting autistic jokes on Raptors star

Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors was trending recently on X, formerly known as Twitter, after being subjected to an insensitive post by "BrickMuse." Fans of the Raptors star then began calling out the owner of the page, with Barnes expressing his gratitude for the support.

"BrickMuse" is an NBA troll page and one of the accounts that mock players in a joking manner. However, "BrickMuse" went too far by promoting a shirt featuring Barnes, who is being called autistic as a joke. It was insensitive and out of line, so a bunch of fans on social media called him out for it.

Here's what the troll page advertised:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Despite the backlash, "BrickMuse" doubled down by posting the following meme:

Expand Tweet

Fans of the Toronto Raptors All-Star had enough and one of them named @UTD_m4 threatened "BrickMuse." The fan is part of Scottie Barnes FC, a group of supporters for the 22-year-old forward. They dug up information about the owner of the troll page, as well as information about his family.

@UTD_m4 threatens "BrickMuse."

Barnes and the Raptors franchise appreciated the support and posted on X.

"Job well done. I love our fans," Barnes wrote.

Expand Tweet

Barnes is having the best year of his career, averaging 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. He was named an All-Star for the first time and was probably among the best young players in the league.

However, Barnes suffered a left-hand injury recently and underwent surgery. His status for the remainder of the season is uncertain. There's a possibility that he could miss the rest of the regular season and will return fresh next season.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Other kid devastated" - LaMelo Ball's special gift to Drake's son excludes buddy in locker room, leaving NBA fans downhearted

Scottie Barnes doesn't get the insensitive jokes about him

Scottie Barnes is not a fan of insensitive jokes about him.

Trolls began claiming that Scottie Barnes was autistic late last year and the Toronto Raptors star even acknowledged it in one of his live streams. Barnes doesn't get why he was being called the insensitive term and how it started online.

"'Bro's never beating the austistic allegations,'" Barnes said. "Come on, bro. What's up with y'all, bro? It's weird, bro. Like, how did that go upon me? I don't get it."

While trolling players on social media is part of the NBA now, Barnes got the short end of the stick because of the insensitive claims about him. There's no substantial evidence to back up the allegations and it's just one of those things that caught fire on X and Reddit.

Barnes is one of the best young players in the league today and is the face of the Raptors franchise. He was just named to his first All-Star game and would have been considered All-NBA if he didn't get injured last week.

Also Read: When will Scottie Barnes return? Raptors star's return timeline explored