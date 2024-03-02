When will Scottie Barnes return? Raptors star's return timeline explored

Toronto Raptors All-Star forward Scottie Barnes has been ruled out indefinitely after breaking his left hand in their 120-105 loss to the Golden State Warriors at home on Friday night.

The former rookie of the year (2022), in particular, fractured the third metacarpal bone (middle finger) in his left hand, the team announced.

The Raptors did not provide a definite timeline for his return from injury but as per Dr. Evan Jefferies, guest injury analyst for FOX Sports Radio, the injury that Barnes sustained could have him out from four to six weeks, or even more.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his assessment, saying:

“Typically a 4-6 week injury timeline and depending on surgery will probably be closer to 6 weeks”

With 22 games left in their schedule in the regular season, unless the Raptors (22-38), currently 12th in the Eastern Conference, make a late run and reach the playoffs, they may have seen the last of Scottie Barnes this season since he is expected to be out for a considerable time.

The Florida State standout appeared to have broken the bone on his left hand late in the second quarter as he tried to defend a shot at the rim. He immediately screamed out in pain following the play before being subbed out.

Watch the play where Barnes injured his hand below:

At the time he exited, the do-it-all forward played 10 minutes and had 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Scottie Barnes a first-time NBA All-Star

Scottie Barnes made it to his first All-Star Game a week prior to suffering his hand injury on Friday.

He was one of two replacement players in the Eastern Conference, along with the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young, in lieu of injured players Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and Julius Randle of the New York Knicks.

In his first All-Star Game, Barnes played 17:43 minutes and finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a steal in the East’s 211-186 victory over the West side in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Heading into his first ASG, he shared, by way of Sports Illustrated, the significance of the latest milestone in his young career:

“It’s still surreal to me, still crazy. It’s crazy playing in the All-Star Game. It's a dream. Nothing I’ve really thought about but it's a dream, I guess. But I'm just so happy. I'm blessed.”

He added:

“Being able to play an all-star game, I know it's going to be exciting. It’s going to be a fun weekend. Just enjoy it, soak it in, and be with family for my first All-Star game. So it's going to be a good get together, have some friends out there.”

In 59 games this season, Scottie Barnes has posted career-highs of 20 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals.