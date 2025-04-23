Joe Dumars tight-lipped on Zion Williamson's future: "Won't go into those conversations"

Joe Dumars inevitably had to answer questions involving Zion Williamson, the New Orleans Pelicans’ franchise cornerstone. Dumars, who the team named executive vice president of basketball operations, faced reporters for the first time since the announcement. The NBA legend smiled when the first question about Williamson came up.

Dumars had this to say when askeda about his plans for the former All-Star:

"At the league office, I've had to talk to Zion a few times. I won't go into those conversations. But we talked since then, and I've talked to Zion since I became the EVP here, and we had exceptional conversations on the phone."

The Detroit Pistons icon worked as the NBA’s head of basketball operations before taking over the job left behind by the dismissed David Griffin. Part of his job in the league office was player discipline, an area where he likely had dealings with Williamson. The No. 1 pick of the 2019 draft was suspended for one game last season after missing a team flight, an incident that Dumars likely knew about.

Joe Dumars was non-committal about what he plans to do as the man who will run basketball operations with the Pelicans. He did not say much about coach Willie Green, who he called a “great man.” Dumars did not also dwell much on Zion Williamson, the oft-injured big man who could be generational.

Joe Dumars to look into the health of Pelicans players, including Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson played only 30 games last season due to a combination of injuries. Several of the New Orleans Pelicans starters also dealt with injuries that played a key role in another disappointing season for the team. Trey Murphy III, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Dejounte Murray and Yves Missi finished the season on the injury report.

Joe Dumars addressed this concern in his press conference:

“I’ll sit and talk with medical staff and all of the health and performance people and at some point, I’ll get to sit down with them, this week, hopefully, and just kind of get a handle on what’s been going on, what’s been happening. … Don’t come in with any preconceived notions because I wasn’t here, I don’t know what happened.”

Injuries seem to be the only factor holding back the New Orleans Pelicans from making a noise in the Western Conference. If Zion Williamson and the starters can play at least 60 games each, they could make a run for at least the play-in tournament next season.

Joe Dumars vowed to be on top of that issue since assuming his new role with the Pelicans.

