Joe Ingles delivers future Donovan Mitchell team prediction, legitimizing former teammate's trade rumors

Trade rumors regarding Donovan Mitchell have been around for quite some time, speculating his plans to play for the New York Knicks. His former teammate, Joe Ingles, recently hinted at the possibility of Mitchell playing in New York in the future.

Mitchell was linked to the Knicks after trade rumors started to spiral during the 2022 offseason. The main reason for this is because of his ties with the city. He grew up in Elmsford, New York, which is approximately 22 miles from the Big Apple. For this reason alone, fans weren't surprised by the rumors surrounding the team and Mitchell's potential team-up.

Ingles, who played with the All-Star shooting guard in Utah, hinted at the possibility of Mitchell playing for the Knicks soon.

"This is like non-bias, no outside info, I think he’ll play for New York one day, whether that’s sooner or later. I think it would be great for New York and I think it would be great for him. Whether or not that actually happens we’ll wait and see," Ingles said (via Sports Illustrated).

The Australian forward talked about Mitchell's current state with the Cleveland Cavaliers. For Cavs fans, it's comforting to know that the 27-year-old star is quite happy with where he is. Still, it's not something that would last as he's incredibly interested in playing for his hometown.

"He’s really enjoying it there. He’s a New York kid, obviously it’s always going to get brought up, but he genuinely is enjoying — he enjoys the group," Ingles added.

Donovan Mitchell has two years left in his contract, excluding this season. For the 2025-26 season, he has the option to exercise his player option if he wants to. The four-time All-Star isn't interested in signing an extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers as he's expressed interest in playing for the New York Knicks.

Donovan Mitchell is among the trade targets of the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have moved on from the James Harden saga and are exploring adding another star player to encourage Joel Embiid to stay. One of the names that have been brought up is Donovan Mitchell. According to sources, the Sixers are optimistic about targeting the All-Star shooting guard.

The other player on the Sixers' list of targets is Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Compared to Mitchell, he isn't a big name that could help Philly to keep Embiid from leaving the team.

However, the team's priority is Zach LaVine and OG Anunoby, which could mean that the shooting guard can still be considered safe.

