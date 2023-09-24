"Stop playing wit our food" - Donovan Mitchell shows concern for Dallas Cowboys as Cardinals take early advantage in game

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is an avid NFL fan, like many NBA stars. On Sunday, he showed how concerned he was about the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals.

The winless Cardinals were surprisingly leading the undefeated Cowboys 21-10 at halftime on Sunday.

"Cmon now Dallas… let’s stop playing wit our food," Mitchell tweeted.

Despite being from New York, the four-time All-Star has shown his interest in the Cowboys. This isn't the first time he's shown his support for the five-time Super Bowl champions.

Donovan Mitchell unhappy with Bart Scott's jokes about Trevon Diggs’ injury

Injuries are always a part of the game. Whatever sport an athlete takes on, injuries are bound to happen, and athletes from different sports sympathize with those who suffer unfortunate ones. During practice Thursday, Trevon Diggs suffered a season-ending ACL injury and the Cowboys have lost an important player.

Following this, former NFL player, Bart Scott, made a few quips about how the current football star often suffers injuries on ESPN's "First Take."

"This is a major, major blow for Dallas, and like Stephen A. (Smith) always says, 'Just wait. Something bad always happens,'" Scott said.

Smith quickly defended the injured star and stopped Scott from making further comments. But Donovan Mitchell called out Scott for being unprofessional. The Cavs star posted on X, calling out the former player.

"This is lame… and as a former player this makes it 10x worse," Mitchell posted.

Mitchell doesn't think he'll be a good running back

An NFL announcer's comment about Donovan Mitchell's potential to be a good running back caught the NBA star's attention. This came after San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell made a play. According to the announcer, the athleticism of the former Slam Dunk champion could be useful in the NFL.

After this, Mitchell cleared things up and mentioned on social media how he wouldn't do well in the NFL.

"Definitely wouldn’t be a good running back," Mitchell posted.

Still, many fans think that he'd be a decent running back, just based on his three-quarter sprint at the NBA combine, which was 3.01 seconds.