5 trade destinations for Donovan Mitchell if he doesn't sign extension with Cavaliers after 2023-24 NBA season

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is unlikely to sign a contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers, which makes him a sought-after player in the market. After one season with the Cavs, it's likely that he'll switch teams if he doesn't sign a long-term deal with Cleveland.

Last offseason, Mitchell was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cavs in exchange for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps. His impact on Cleveland was felt immediately, helping the Cavs reach the playoffs for the first time in the post-LeBron James era.

What were Donovan Mitchell's stats during his first year in Cleveland?

Donovan Mitchell made the most of his chances with the team. He was the first option on offense and averaged a career-high in scoring. Mitchell averaged 28.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists, which was enough for the Cavs to reach fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Additionally, he had a 71-point performance that surprised the fans. The four-time All-Star also spent some time playing the point guard position as his backcourt teammate, Darius Garland, dealt with an eye injury.

Here are five trade destinations for the All-Star scorer.

#5, Brooklyn Nets

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets

There's a desire for Donovan Mitchell to play in New York, and while the Brooklyn Nets aren't exactly the Big Apple, he'll still play for a big market. A trade involving him in exchange for Ben Simmons would work out well, if contracts are the only factor considered.

The Nets will have to add more assets to satisfy the Cavs in this scenario.

#4, Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are looking to trade Buddy Hield this offseason after talks about a contract extension fell through. Hield is a great replacement for Mitchell as he's a capable scorer in his own right.

An exchange for Mitchell would cost the Pacers to give up Hield, Daniel Theis and Andrew Nembhard.

#3, Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden could be moved to the Cavs if his situation with the Philadelphia 76ers gets worse. As for Mitchell, he'll get a chance to team up with an MVP center in Joel Embiid, giving him a shot to play with a multi-time All-Star once again.

The 6-foot-1 guard will provide another scoring option for Embiid and the Sixers.

#2, Sacramento Kings

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have a promising young squad that could use some improvement. Trading Harrison Barnes, Davion Mitchell and Malik Monk could create a Big Three for the Kings.

Both De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis have difficulty in being reliable outside shooters, which is why adding Mitchell could improve their squad.

#1, New York Knicks

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Mitchell has been linked to the New York Knicks since last summer and this could be the perfect time for the franchise to pursue him. The Knicks could get rid of RJ Barrett and Evan Fournier, who fell out of the rotation last season. In exchange, the Cavs will be letting the All-Star guard and veteran Ricky Rubio go.

With this trade, Mitchell will get his first taste of what it's like to play for a big-market team.

