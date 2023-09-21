NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell improbable to sign extension with Cavaliers after 2023-24 season

Donovan Mitchell's future with the Cleveland Cavaliers could be in jeopardy, as the All-Star guard is not inclined to extend his current deal with the franchise after the end of the 2023-24 season, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported. Windhorst noted that both sides are not yet concerned about how their partnership will proceed moving forward.

"He is in the exact same situation as Giannis Antetokounmpo," Windhorst said on "NBA Today" on Thursday. "He has two years left on his contract and is eligible to extend now. Unlike Brandon Ingram or Jamal Murray or Pascal Siakam, he is not eligible to get the supermax.

"This is off the table because he got traded. I do not expect him to sign an extension with the Cavs this summer. Nor do I expect that to cause a major alarm. I expect to get this into next year. But the way he handles this is important.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"How Donovan (Mitchell) answers that question and explans his decision process will be very important to the Cleveland Cavaliers, their fans and potentially other teams out there woho could pursue a trade for Mitchell."

Expand Tweet

For now, the Cavs are not getting too worried, because they don't know what Mitchell is thinking about his contract extension. The All-Star guard joined Cleveland last season and helped the team finish fourth in the East (51-31). But a first-round playoff exit led to a disappointing end to the Cavs' campaign.

Thus, this season should be important to Donovan Mitchell to understand if he can challenge for the title with the Cavs. Another poor postseason run next year could make him pursue a move to another title contender and a bigger market.

What is Donovan Mitchell's contract with the Cavs?

In late 2020, Donovan Mitchell agreed to a rookie max extension with the Utah Jazz, for five years and a total of $163 million. He now has two years left on his current deal, as the final season is a player option.

Mitchell will earn $32.6 million in 2023-24 season and $34.8 million in 2024-25. In the summer of 2025, he will have a player option, worth $37.1 million. Should he decline it, he will become a free agent.

This is why next summer will be important for the Cavs, as a failure to sign him to an extension would mean they would have to trade him to avoid losing him for nothing.

Donovan Mitchell could be eligible for a major deal with the Cavs, for five years and $259.5 million, but this will not be the supermax. He will become eligible for that contract if he picks his player option and agree to that deal with Cleveland.

But, if he declines his player option and hit free agency in 2025, he could become eligible for a five-year deal, worth $372 million. The new deal will start either in the 2025-26 season if he hits free agency, or in 2026-27, if he picks his player option.

Mitchell is coming off a season with averages of 28.3 points (career-high), 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, with 38.6% shooting from beyond the arc.