"One of the 3 best players in the league this year, did not make All-NBA First-Team... Embiid deserves better than this" - Chris Broussard presents an intriguing method to decide All-NBA teams

After NBA regular-season awards had been handed out, it was time for All-NBA winners to be revealed. Shortly before Game 4 of the Western Conference finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors, the league announced All-NBA players. Once again, several players have been snubbed.

Nikola Jokic ended up on the All-NBA First Team, along with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum at forward spots. Meanwhile, Devin Booker and Luka Doncic were selected as guards. Some of these picks did not make fans happy, and the fact that Joel Embiid did not make the team upset many of them.

Joel Embiid is not on All-NBA First Team

Joel Embiid finished the regular season averaging a career-high 30.6 points per game and leading the league in scoring. Furthermore, he was one of the best rebounders in the NBA, and his defense was great, too. Jokic, who won the MVP this year, made the All-NBA First Team over Embiid, even though the 76ers center was considered a top 3 player this season.

Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic both had fantastic seasons.

Chris Broussard was not happy with the results and shared his thoughts on them.

"Joel Embiid, who was, by everyone's estimation, one of the 3 best players in the league this year, did not make All-NBA First Team. It's ridiculous."

Broussard further clarified that this is the second year that Joel Embiid has finished second in MVP voting, yet also on the All-NBA Second Team. What makes this even worse is the fact that Embiid was eligible for both center and forward positions, yet he was pushed all the way to the second team.

First Things First @FTFonFS1



— "Yes, I have a gripe — that Joel Embiid, who was by everyone's estimation one of the 3 best players in the league this year, did not make All-NBA First-Team. It's ridiculous. Embiid deserves better than this." @Chris_Broussard provides a solution for the All-NBA Teams: "Yes, I have a gripe — that Joel Embiid, who was by everyone's estimation one of the 3 best players in the league this year, did not make All-NBA First-Team. It's ridiculous. Embiid deserves better than this."— @Chris_Broussard provides a solution for the All-NBA Teams: https://t.co/SJ6muCo3Aw

The NBA reporter was disappointed with the results, and he offered a simple solution for the All-NBA vote. Broussard wants the league to change the system, so voters can pick two backcourt and three frontcourt players, just like in the All-Star Game.

First Things First @FTFonFS1



— "Yes, I have a gripe — that Joel Embiid, who was by everyone's estimation one of the 3 best players in the league this year, did not make All-NBA First-Team. It's ridiculous. Embiid deserves better than this." @Chris_Broussard provides a solution for the All-NBA Teams: "Yes, I have a gripe — that Joel Embiid, who was by everyone's estimation one of the 3 best players in the league this year, did not make All-NBA First-Team. It's ridiculous. Embiid deserves better than this."— @Chris_Broussard provides a solution for the All-NBA Teams: https://t.co/SJ6muCo3Aw

"I think you should do what they've done on the All-Star ballot, which is have two guards as two backcourt players and three frontcourt players. Period. No forward-center, just two backcourt, three frontcourt [players]."

Broussard believes this would be a solution to the problem, so voters wouldn't feel bad about voting for two centers for All-NBA First Team, which is what happened once again. Considering how much talent there is at the center position, Broussard may be right. However, it will be interesting to see if the league does anything about this issue.

Edited by Windy Goodloe