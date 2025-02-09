Joel Embiid Injury Update: 76ers star delivers concerning insight on knee issues

A discouraging update was shared regarding Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid during ESPN's broadcast of the Sixers vs. Milwaukee Bucks game on Sunday. Reporter Lisa Salters shared a snippet of a conversation she had with Embiid regarding his left knee during the broadcast.

According to Salters, Embiid thinks that he needs to undergo another surgery on his knee. The 2023 MVP also said that he will need a lengthy recovery period to get to a point where his knee will no longer bother him.

Chances are Embiid will have this surgery performed this offseason.

In February 2023, Joel Embiid had to undergo surgery on the lateral meniscus on his left knee. Embiid missed two months of action as a result but was back in the lineup on April 2 to help with the playoff push.

He played in five of the Sixers' last seven games of the 2023-24 season. Embiid also suited up in all six games against the New York Knicks in the opening round of the playoffs. However, the Knicks prevailed over the Sixers in that series.

Embiid also missed the start of the season and has been limited to 16 games this year as part of his injury management.

When he has suited up this year, Embiid often performs like a superstar. He has averaged 24.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists. This included five 30-point games as well as a triple-double performance on Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks.

That contest against the Mavs was his first game back following a 15-game absence. He dropped 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Embiid's career has been marred by several injuries. He has never played in more than 70 games in a season, with a career-high of 68 games played during the 2021-22 campaign. Last year, he was limited to only 39 games.

Daryl Morey is optimistic about Joel Embiid's left knee injury

Joel Embiid's left knee has been bothering him all season long, but Philadelphia 76ers' President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey remains optimistic.

According to Morey, Embiid's condition is expected to improve at some point. Although, Morey also admitted that his return to 100% has been slower than anticipated.

"We're optimistic long term," Morey was quoted saying. "Talking to the doctors, and our understanding from talking with multiple experts — I think we're at seven, eight, nine, 10 at this point of the top people in the world all see this as one that over time will improve. But it's happened slower than anyone's anticipated. But we love how Joel's fighting."

Joel Embiid is only in year two of a four-year supermax extension which he signed ahead of the 2021 season. That extension originally would have kept him a member of the Philadelphia 76ers from the 2023-24 to the 2026-27 season.

However, he signed another three-year extension just last year to remain with the Sixers until the 2028-29 campaign. His most recent deal is reportedly worth $193 million.

Embiid will be turning 31 in March and the Sixers have tried to maximize his prime. They signed Paul George last summer to give him a veteran star to work with while Tyrese Maxey has emerged as an All-Star.

Despite the star power, things have not worked in Philadelphia's favor this season. Paul George's scoring has dipped below 20 points per game (16.8 ppg) for the first time in nine seasons and Embiid has been limited due to his injuries. Currently, the Sixers are 20-32 and are 11th in the East.

