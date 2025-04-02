Joel Embiid injury update: NBA insider makes important announcement on 76ers superstar's knee procedure

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will undergo an arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, ESPN's Shams Charania confirmed on Wednesday. Per Charania, Embiid will have the surgery next week. The big man was limited to 19 games this season and had trouble being on the court because of injuries.

Ad

Charania said Joel Embiid will have another evaluation six weeks after the surgery, with the 2023 MVP expected to recover fully following the therapy. This information was released after the Philly star's injuries forced the franchise to bench him for the remainder of the 2024–25 NBA season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Per the Sixers, they had to rule Embiid out of the season after he met with team doctors. The medical advice given to Philly's All-Star was not to play to determine the next best step for him and his knee.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The center averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 19 games this season - the fewest in his career.

Also read: Ex-Mavericks forward says Joel Embiid could follow Kobe Bryant's blueprint to bounce back from nagging knee injury

Ad

What is arthroscopic surgery that Joel Embiid will undergo?

Per the Mayo Clinic, arthroscopic surgery is a procedure that diagnoses and treats joints using a fiber-optic camera. It allows the surgeon to see and explore the inside of a joint without making a large incision.

During arthroscopic knee surgery, doctors can see the knee joint through a buttonhole incision. According to OrthoInfo, the procedure will result in less pain and joint stiffness for the patients.

Ad

Knicks forward reflects on the first season of the Sixers trio with Joel Embiid

There was an expectation that the Sixers would be a solid playoff team this season. They featured the trio of Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey. However, injuries played a significant part in their campaign, which held them back. Overall, Philly's Big 3 only played in 15 games and had a 7-8 record.

Ad

Recently, New York Knicks forward PJ Tucker revealed his thoughts on the first season of the Sixers stars.

"Individually, all three of them are amazing players, obviously," Tucker said, who played with them separately. "They’ve all played at a super high level for a long time, outside of Tyrese, but Joel and PG. I say it all the time, it’s hard to just put three people together and just think they’re gonna work. It don’t work like that."

Ad

Tucker played with Embiid and Maxey during the 2022-23 season. The following season - after three games - he was traded to the LA Clippers. With the Los Angeles team, he got a chance to play with George.

Also read: $140,000,000 ex-NBA champ makes pointed remarks as Joel Embiid's season gets shutdown with disappointing news

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.