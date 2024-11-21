Joel Embiid wanted to Sixers to trade for $146.3M star over Paul George: Report 

Joel Embiid was reportedly keen on the Philadelphia 76ers acquiring another All-Star instead of Paul George this past summer. The 2023 MVP's wishlist included none other than Miami Heat's $146.3 million star, Jimmy Butler, his former teammate. Instead, the 76ers signed George in free agency on a four-year $211.5 million max deal.

Embiid was supposedly not "happy" after Philadelphia failed to get his preferred option. Here's what Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill said about this trade rumor:

"He wanted Jimmy Butler. He told the 76ers, ‘Go get my guy'… I don’t think Joel Embiid has been happy, even though they wound up getting Paul George. He wanted Jimmy Butler back over there."

Butler played one season with the 76ers in 2018-19. He appeared in 55 games after an early-season trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Butler averaged 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists, shooting 46.1%. He was key in helping the team reach the conference semis with averages of 19.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 4.2 apg.

Butler's been a proven playoff performer, especially during his stint with the Miami Heat. He has led the Sixers' East rivals to two finals, while Embiid's Sixers have failed to make it past the conference semis in the same time frame.

Joel Embiid lauds Jimmy Butler amid new-look Sixers' slump

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are 2-12 on the season. Paul George hasn't hit the ground running. After missing the first six games, the nine-time NBA All-Star is on the injury list again. He suffered a second left knee hyperextension in a month on Wednesday against the Grizzlies.

Before that loss, the 76ers dropped their last game to Jimmy Butler's Heat on Monday. Embiid hailed Butler as the best player in the league.

"Jimmy's Jimmy," Embiid said when asked about Butler's performance. "He does everything. Scoring, passing the ball. Commanding while being on the floor. Both sides of the floor.

"One of the best players in the league. Probably top five. Probably the best actually. Best player in the league. He's hard. He's hard to guard. You know, it takes the whole team."

Jimmy Butler torched the 76ers with a season-best 30 points, 10 rebounds and five-assist performance to lead the Heat to a 196-89 win. Butler outplayed Paul George and Joel Embiid, who produced a combined 29 points.

Considering how things have played out in Philadelphia, the Sixers may have been better off pushing on a trade for Butler.

