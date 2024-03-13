John Wall reveals surprising team he’s targeting to make comeback

Five-time NBA All-Star John Wall is not ruling out a return to the league and has said if the opportunity presents itself, he would love to suit up for the Miami Heat.

Asked by a fan during his guesting on The OGs Show of Mike Miller and Udonis Haslem if he was willing to come back and play for the Heat alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the 33-year-old former top overall pick (2010) answered in the affirmative, saying he could help the team.

Wall said, as shared by NBA Central on X:

“Just feel like I can help them a lot, you know what I mean. I think like getting Terry (Rozier) was a great piece for them, to like somebody that can make plays and pick and roll for them and stuff.”

“But even if I didn’t start, coming off the bench, I think I could be another person that can help them and impact them. Like me and UD (Udonis Haslem) talked about this plenty of times and I work pout with Bam a lot so …"

Check out what John Wall had to say below:

John Wall last played in the NBA in the 2022-23 season with the LA Clippers. He played in Los Angeles for 34 games, averaging 11.4 points and 5.2 assists in 22.2 minutes, before being traded back to the Houston Rockets.

He spent nine seasons with the Washington Wizards, the team that drafted him and where he became a five-time All-Star, an All-NBA Third Team member (2017), and an All-Defensive Second Team member (2015).

The former Kentucky star has NBA career averages of 18.7 points, 8.9 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 steals.

John Wall still loves basketball

John Wall said he still loves the game of basketball. It is something he is holding on to, as he remains hopeful of making a comeback in the NBA.

Currently out of the league, the five-time NBA All-Star said he is interested in continuing to play and working on his conditioning and game, so that when an opportunity for an NBA return comes along, he will be ready.

In an interview that came out on the Bleacher Report in November last year, Wall said he is not ruling out a return to competitive basketball and believes he has kept himself fit to earn consideration from teams.

He said:

"I love the game, I still get up every morning at 6 am, [I] work out. I'm still dedicated to getting back in, I think something will happen soon. For me, I still love the grind, I still love to get up and put the work in. You just saw me work out for an hour, hour-thirty. No matter what, I still love the game.”

John Wall added:

“If I still have the hunger and desire to be [in the NBA], I'll continue to chase my dream to get back in. It's just being patient, staying ready, and just letting God do his work, and being ready whenever your name is called."

John Wall had his best years while playing for the Washington Wizards, where he spent nine seasons. Back in the 2016-17 season, he posted career-high averages of 23.1 points, 10.7 assists, and two steals while in The District.

Since he left the team in 2019, he has only played in two seasons, 40 games for the Houston Rockets in the 2020-21 season and 34 for the LA Clippers in the 2022-23 campaign.