John Wall spotted hanging out with Paul George amid NBA Trade Rumors linking him to LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are among the teams interested in signing John Wall as per NBA trade rumors.

Wall is owed around $92 million over the next two seasons. With the Houston Rockets looking to start a full-fledged rebuild in the 2021-22 campaign, the five-time All-Star isn't in their plans moving forward. Wall and Houston have mutually agreed to find a new team for him, as per reports.

Videos of John Wall and LA Clippers star Paul George hanging out in Beverley Hills surfaces online

John Wall is eager to move

LA Clippers have had a decent offseason, but with Kawhi Leonard likely to be out for the majority of the upcoming campaign, they may need another All-Star caliber player in their ranks.

They haven't acquired any after electing to re-sign most of their own free agents like Leonard, Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum. But NBA trade rumors have linked them with a move for John Wall.

Amid their interest, the former Washington Wizards point guard was seen hanging out with Clippers star Paul George in Beverley Hills recently. LA Clippers fans were excited to see it as videos of the duo surfaced online.

John Wall's career has been plagued by injuries, especially in the last few seasons. He is still quite productive with his performances, though, and averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists per game last campaign. He recorded those numbers with an underperforming Houston Rockets team. So it would be fair to speculate that he can do much better on a contending team like the LA Clippers.

However, a trade could be complicated. Wall's $44.3 million salary for next season will be a stumbling block. The LA Clippers will potentially have to include key role players in the package, which isn't something they should be considering after their respectable playoff run last season.

It would be an easy proposition to sign John Wall if he agrees to a buyout. However, NBA trade rumors suggest the Rockets and Wall do not have any plans for a buyout. But the business side of things in the NBA has always been unpredictable. With the Rockets struggling to find a suitor at the moment, a buyout could still be very much on the cards. Only time will tell how this saga unfolds.

