With Giannis Antetokounmpo set to miss the all-star game with a calf injury, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had to get a replacement as soon as possible.

Fortunately for him, there was a huge pool of talent to choose from and he went with Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young. He is averaging 23.5 points and a league-leading 11.2 assists per game.

It didn't take long before fans shared their thoughts on Young's selection, with most of them agreeing that he deserved to be an all-star this season all along.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"it's a joke he had to be a replacement again," a fan tweeted.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

"Trae should have been on the roster the first time," another fan said.

"this is a make a wish all star selection… Trae you deserve better," a fan added.

However, others didn't agree and they defended LaMelo Ball and Tyrese Haliburton's cases to get the nod instead.

"LaMelo got more fan votes than every East guard. And he's not even the first injury replacement," another fan said.

"That should be LaMelo’s spot instead," one fan wrote.

"Undeserving. He can’t shoot and is no better than Tyrese Haliburton," one fan commented.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Silver chose Young because he had the next most votes among coaches.

"Trae Young had the next most votes among coaches. That's how commissioner Adam Silver selects All-Star injury replacements," Haynes tweeted on Monday.

Expand Tweet

Adam Silver still has to choose a replacement for Anthony Davis

The all-star game curse took another victim. Anthony Davis sustained an adductor strain during his debut with the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, and he'll likely be out for an extended period. Not only is this a massive blow for the Mavericks in the wake of the Luka Doncic trade, but also terrible news for the fans.

Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis could replace Davis in the frontcourt, although there are a myriad of snubs from the Western Conference. Kyrie Irving, Devin Booker and De'Aaron Fox all made strong cases to get the nod as well.

Hopefully, the rest of the players in the pool will stay healthy and put on a show for the fans with the new all-star game format in place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.