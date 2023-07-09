Jonas Valanciunas among names discussed in potential Blazers-Heat trade

According to 5 Reasons Sports' Greg Sylvander, Jonas Valanciunas has been mentioned in a blockbuster trade that involves the Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers.

Aside from Valanciunas, the other players to be included in the possible trade are Robert Covington, Danilo Gallinari and Saddiq Bey.

Over the last few days, there have been mock trades galore between the Miami Heat and the Portland Trail Blazers. The Heat have been working up a trade package to pitch to the Trail Blazers with the goal of acquiring Damian Lillard. The Heat are fresh off a Finals loss to the Denver Nuggets and are looking to add a superstar to their team.

After spending 11 seasons in Portland, Lillard has finally decided to move on from the organization and take his talents elsewhere. Interestingly, Lillard has made it clear that he only wants to be traded to the Heat this offseason. The problem, though, lies in Miami lacking the proper quality assets to include in a trade package.

While the possible trade discussed between the Heat and a few NBA teams sounds intriguing, it remains to be seen if Miami can pull off such a blockbuster trade.

Jonas Valanciunas' stats in the 2022-23 season

During the 2022-23 season, Jonas Valanciunas averaged 14.1 points per game (54.7% shooting, including 34.9% from the 3-point range) and 10.2 rebounds.

Valanciunas has been in the league for 12 seasons and has played for the Toronto Raptors (seven seasons), Memphis Grizzlies (three seasons) and the New Orleans Pelicans (two seasons).

Entering the upcoming regular season, Valanciunas is regarded as one of the more quality big men, as he has averaged a double-double stat line amidst an evolving NBA.

Jonas Valanciunas does make an interesting addition to a roster looking to get a quality back-up big. His value could aid in the Heat's goal to land Damian Lillard before the offseason ends.

Portland, meanwhile, needs to be convinced enough of the return assets before giving the green light for Lillard to head to Miami. If the Heat land Lillard, they could make noise in the regular season and playoffs with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo alongside the superstar point guard.

