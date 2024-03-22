Jonathan Isaac hilariously claims to sue parody account photoshopping his 'X' handle on jokes about NBA liberals

Jonathan Isaac is a conservative member of the Republican Party. He's most likely known for not kneeling during the national anthem inside the NBA Bubble at the height of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. He also launched an anti-woke clothing brand called UNITUS last summer.

In a tweet, the Orlando Magic star jokingly threatened to sue a user for making it seem like he posted a list of liberal NBA names. Isaac found the post hilarious as the fan account made up some names like LIBron GAYmes, Jayson TaTHEM, Karl-Anthony TRANS, Joel EmBLMiid, SAPPHIC Curry, Devin BookHER, Shai GAYilgeous-Alexander and FEMDOMovan Mitchell.

"I'm suing," Isaac wrote with a bunch of laughing emojis.

Jonathan Isaac's anti-woke clothing brand launched last summer

Jonathan Isaac made headlines in the offseason when he launched his own clothing brand called UNITUS. Several fans were dumbfounded by the move because Isaac was not a superstar and doesn't have a huge fanbase.

However, UNITUS was created to be "anti-woke" and value-based brand to go up against "woke" companies like Nike. Conservative people were very happy with the Orlando Magic star's move and vowed to support his venture.

His brand offers a variety of items like shirts, shorts, pants, sweaters, jackets and his very own shoe line called "JUDAH."

"I didn't want to align myself with the Black Lives Matter movement and organization," Isaac told Fox News last summer. "And I felt that a true answer to all the problems that we see, not just racism, was the gospel of Jesus Christ.

He added:

So, I decided to stand up and share it. When we do give our money to companies that don't support our values, we're cosigning their message. So, what I wanted to do was give Americans, freedom-loving Americans, faith-loving Americans the option to buy with their values."

Jonathan Isaac has been relatively healthy for the Orlando Magic this season

Jonathan Isaac's career has been derailed by injuries. He was one of the cornerstones of the Orlando Magic franchise. Isaac might no longer be the player he once touted to be but has been performing well for the Magic this season. He has also stayed relatively healthy, playing 46 games.

Isaac is averaging 6.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in just 15.0 minutes of action. He has suffered from minor injuries this season, and the Magic remains conscious of his minutes. Nevertheless, he's making an impact for Orlando off the bench.

