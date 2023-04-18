"Jordan has a history of being an assh**e"- Willie D once opened up on why he called Michael Jordan a b***h in his song

Michael Jordan is potentially the biggest NBA star to ever play in the league and due to his fame and legacy, has had a reputation of being the favorite player of most people. However, American rapper Willie D doesn't look like he belongs to the group of people who admire the former NBA superstar.

According to the rapper, he still recognizes the former Chicago Bulls star as the greatest player of all-time. However, as a human being, he doesn't agree with how MJ treats those close to him and who have rivaled him. Check out Willie D's response and explanation in calling Jordan a "b***h" in his song:

"The bottomline is, the dude is selfish. If you look at the way he move, yeah he's a great basketball player, you can't take that from him. I've always said that he's the greatest basketball player I've ever seen play. But as a human being, that's what concerns me. I'm more concerned with what type of person a person is, than what they do for a living.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Jordan has a history of being an assh**e. I heard that he said that he himself said that, he thought that the documentary would make him look bad. This is what he said. These are his words, so I say to that, he don't need the documentary to make him look bad. He can handle that all by himself, and he has handled that throughout his life."

"The dude has a well-documented history of s**tting on people. Both close to him and from a distance."

An inside look at Jordan's life in his final season with the Bulls was released by Netflix through a documentary. The Last Dance was released in 2020 and fans had a closer look at how MJ interacted with the people around him.

You might also be interested in reading this: When former mobster claimed David Stern did not want Michael Jordan around due to rumors that his father’s murder was connected to his gambling

Together with Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan shared his dislike of load management

Atlanta Hawks v Charlotte Hornets

Load management is one of the newer things that has taken over the league by storm. Stars of the modern game are now encouraged to sit out some games in order to preserve their health and avoid injuries. However, not everyone is a fan of load management.

Magic Johnson had a chance to share his thoughts on load management and even had a chance to get Michael Jordan's take on the mix.

"I hate it," Johnson said. "I dislike it. I was just at Michael Jordan's 60th birthday party. He pulled me to the side, and we talked about that for 30 straight minutes. We played every game. We want to play every single game. We couldn't wait to get out there on the court."

Also read: "You'll never see me again" - Michael Jordan's reclusive lifestyle was a predetermined affair

Poll : 0 votes