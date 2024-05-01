“Jordan literally would be DeMar DeRozan in today’s league”: LeBron James fans agree with JJ Redick fact checking MJ's era being 'watered down'

Basketball fans have never grown tired of arguing about who between LeBron James and Michael Jordan is the greatest to play the game. Over the years, supporters from both camps have given solid arguments for "King James" and "His Airness." A handful of analysts have also given their take about the player that should wear the enviable mantle.

JJ Redick, who co-hosts a podcast with James is on the side of the current LA Lakers superstar. He argued before that the four-time MVP should have that crown due to his unparalleled mix of brilliance and longevity. No one, including “His Airness,” has been as good as James for as long as James has been.

Redick recently appeared on “The Big Podcast with Shaq” and shared his thought on various topics. They discussed the NBA playoffs and some never-before-heard LeBron James stories.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The ESPN analyst also said that during Michael Jordan’s era, the NBA’s expansion saw six teams joining the league. JJ Redick wondered if the move weakened teams and diluted the talent across teams.

"King James" fans couldn’t wait to jump on that idea:

“Jordan literally would be DeMar DeRozan in today’s league”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan pointed out how Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls won 72 games in one season:

“It’s a hell of a lot easier to win 72 regular season games when there are 6 newborn teams with no ability to get better for multiple years.”

Another spelled it out for fans about what Redick must have meant:

“90 plumbers added to the league he saying”

A third is already suggesting another LeBron James team-up with JJ Redick:

“Coach for the Lakers JJ Redick”

Despite the argument, some fans just can’t be swayed when it comes to Michael Jordan’s greatness. A handful of them are even throwing shade at Redick’s comments for his association with LeBron James.

LeBron James’ superiority over Michael Jordan due to the NBA’s expansion in Jordan’s time is flawed

There is a key part in an expansion draft that JJ Redick and LeBron James fans chose to overlook. The new teams simply can’t pick any player from already-established franchises. Players available for the said draft are only those who were left “unprotected” by the teams they played for.

So, the elite contenders largely remained the same as the NBA allowed them to protect eight players, which is usually what a top rotation requires. In the playoffs, rarely does a team go 10 or 12-deep for a whole series. Most of those who were left unprotected in an expansion draft were replaceable.

Yes, overall depth was weakened and a new era for certain teams probably took longer to develop. But some of the expansion teams eventually rose to become playoff contenders like Shaquille O’Neal’s Orlando Magic teams. The Larry Johnson-Alonzo Mourning Charlotte Hornets were also quite a handful.

LeBron James may indeed be the best player to ever play, topping Michael Jordan and every other player. But, to make that case because the league was watered down due to the expansion was over-simplistic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback